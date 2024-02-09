Canada's artistic swimming team qualifies for Paris Olympics

DOHA, Qatar -

Canada's artistic swimming team qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics after a seventh-place finish in the free competition Friday at the world aquatics championships.

The result gave Canada the fifth-best aggregate score over the team acrobatic, technical and free competitions among nationals that had not already qualified for the Olympics.

Five Olympic spots were available in Doha.

The United States, Spain, Japan and Italy also qualified. China, which swept the events, already had a spot as the 2022 Asian Games champion.

Audrey Lamothe and Jacqueline Simoneau, both from Montreal, also qualified for the Olympic women's duet competition after finishing seventh in technical and fifth in free at the world championships.

Simoneau won gold in the women's solo free and silver in the technical in Doha. Solo competitions are not included in the 2024 Olympic program.