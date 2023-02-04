Canada's Andreescu retires from Thailand Open semifinal because of shoulder injury

Canada's Bianca Andreescu makes a backhand return to Spain's Garbiñe Muguruza during their Round of 32 match at the Adelaide International tennis tournament in Adelaide, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Kelly Barnes) Canada's Bianca Andreescu makes a backhand return to Spain's Garbiñe Muguruza during their Round of 32 match at the Adelaide International tennis tournament in Adelaide, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Kelly Barnes)

MORE SPORTS NEWS