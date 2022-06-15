Canada's Andreescu eliminated from German Open with second-round loss to Pliskova

Canada's Bianca Andreescu returns the ball to Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova during their WTA tournament round of sixteen tennis match in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Canada's Bianca Andreescu returns the ball to Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova during their WTA tournament round of sixteen tennis match in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

