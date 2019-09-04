

Stephanie Myles, The Canadian Press





NEW YORK - Bianca Andreescu's magical U.S. Open run continues.

The 19-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., posted yet another comeback victory, beating No. 25 seed Elise Mertens of Belgium 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 on Wednesday.

It was the 12th consecutive three-set victory for the Canadian, who moved into her first career Grand Slam semifinal Thursday night against No. 13 seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland.

Andreescu looked anguished after her quarterfinal win as she looked over at her supporters. And then she sat down, leaned over in her chair, and nodded her head and smiled.

The conditions were challenging for both players. There was heavy humidity, stagnant air inside Arthur Ashe Stadium and bugs all around -- and on -- the court that had to swated away before serves.

Andreescu changed her sweat-soaked top on the court after the first set. She used the ice towel around her neck, hugging it to her face at times and running it down her legs.