Advertisement
Canada's Andre De Grasse wins gold in 200-metre final at Tokyo Olympics
Published Wednesday, August 4, 2021 8:58AM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, August 4, 2021 9:06AM EDT
Canada's Andre De Grasse reacts after his semifinal of the men's 200-metres at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Share:
HALIBURTON, ONT. -- Canada's Andre De Grasse won gold in the men's 200-metre finals in Tokyo.
The Markham, Ont., native took home the medal in 19.62 seconds on Wednesday.
More to come...