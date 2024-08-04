Sports

Canada's Andre De Grasse fails to qualify for men's 100-metre final in Paris

Andre De Grasse, of Canada, looks up at the clock after competing in the men's 100m semi-finals at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, Sunday Aug. 4, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press) Andre De Grasse, of Canada, looks up at the clock after competing in the men's 100m semi-finals at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, Sunday Aug. 4, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)
Andre De Grasse will not be coming away with a medal in the men's 100 metres.

The 29-year-old sprinter from Markham, Ont., ran a time a season-best time of 9.98 seconds to finish fifth in the third semifinal heat on Sunday at Stade de France.

Jamaica's Kishane Thompson (9.80) and Fred Kerley (9.84) of the United States qualified from the heat for Sunday night's final.

De Grasse failed to qualify for the 100 final for the first time in his Olympic career.

The six-time Olympic medallist earned bronze in the event at the previous two Games.

De Grasse now looks ahead to the opening round of the 200 metres on Monday and the 4x100 relay heats on Thursday. He is the defending Olympic 200 champion. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2024

  • Slo-Pitch sweeps through Barrie Sports Complex

  • Kempenfest Day Two

  • Boaters fuel up to support local hospitals

