Sports

    • Canada's Abigail Strate claims World Cup ski jump silver medal

    From left, Eirin Maria Kvandal from Norway, Nica Prevc from Slovenia and Abigail Strate from Canada stand at the award ceremony after the women's large hill event at the Nordic skiing/ski jumping: World Cup in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. (Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa via AP) From left, Eirin Maria Kvandal from Norway, Nica Prevc from Slovenia and Abigail Strate from Canada stand at the award ceremony after the women's large hill event at the Nordic skiing/ski jumping: World Cup in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. (Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa via AP)

    Canadian ski jumper Abigail Strate started 2024 off with a World Cup silver medal Monday.

    The 22-year-old Calgarian finished second to Austria's Eva Pinkelnig. Norway's Eirin Maria Kvandal and Jacqueline Seifriedsberger of Austria tied for third in the large hill competition in Oberstdorf, Germany.

    Strate's combined 269.4 points over two jumps was 2.7 points back of Pinkelnig. It was her second World Cup medal in three days, and a career-best for Strate, after she claimed bronze Saturday in Garmisch, Germany.

    Strate's teammate and reigning women's normal hill champion Alexandria Loutitt of Calgary placed sixth Monday. Loutitt ranks fourth and Strate seventh in the overall World Cup season standings.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 1, 2024.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News