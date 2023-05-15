Canada prevails against Slovakia in shootout at ice hockey worlds, U.S. overcomes Germany

Mario Grman of Slovakia, left, fights for a puck with Peyton Krebs of Canada during the group B match between Slovakia and Canada at the ice hockey world championship in Riga, Latvia, Monday, May 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Roman Koksarov) Mario Grman of Slovakia, left, fights for a puck with Peyton Krebs of Canada during the group B match between Slovakia and Canada at the ice hockey world championship in Riga, Latvia, Monday, May 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Roman Koksarov)

MORE SPORTS NEWS