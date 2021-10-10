Canada plays Jamaica to a scoreless draw in World Cup qualifier
Missing some key players and facing a physical Jamaica side under fire for a poor start to the final round of World Cup qualifying, Canada emerged with a valuable away point after a scoreless draw Sunday.
The Canadians (1-0-4) remain unbeaten in the Octagonal round-robin. But they will think back on squandering a gilt-edged chance falling to Liam Millar in the second half of a game where clear scoring chances were few and far between.
It's a measure of the raised expectations around the 51st-ranked Canadian men that the single point will be seen as a disappointment in some quarters. But factoring in Thursday's 1-1 draw in Mexico, it's been a productive trip.
"We've come away with a good point," said Canada coach John Herdman, seeing the glass half full. "I think this is a good point. We'll rue missing two (more on the night) but I think coming out of this -- Mexico's a tough place to get a point, Jamaica's a tough place to come and get a point.
"And we're on our way back home now for three home matches."
Canada returns to Toronto to host Panama on Wednesday at BMO Field. Then it's two more home games in Edmonton in November, against Costa Rica and Mexico.
Jamaica goalkeeper Andre Blake made a remarkable save in the 60th minute to deny Millar, who seemed to have an open net after a fine low cross from Alphonso Davies, who showed his class throughout the game. Herdman and Millar were both left holding their heads in disbelief after the athletic Blake, the reigning MLS goalkeeper of the year with the Philadelphia Union, somehow covered the gap to get his hands to the ball.
"A game-wining save for us," said Jamaica coach Theodore Whitmore.
The contest, played on a bumpy pitch at an empty Kingston National Stadium, was no work of art. The Canadians had more of the ball in the first half but neither team put a shot on target in the first 45 minutes.
Canada outshot No. 59 Jamaica 10-9 (2-1 in shots on target) and had 10 corners to Jamaica's three.
"We never really threatened them at the levels that we can," said Herdman.
Jamaica (0-3-2), which hit the post early in the second half, looked most dangerous on set pieces and crosses. Canada, meanwhile, failed to take advantage of its numerous corners.
Jamaica took no prisoners with Andre Gray lucky to escape with a yellow card in the eighth minute for elbowing a Canadian defender to the ground. Costa Rican referee Keylor Herrera handed out four cautions to Jamaica and one to Canada's Samuel Piette.
Jamaica was called for 21 fouls, compared to 12 for Canada.
In other games Sunday, Panama defeated the U.S. 1-0 in Panama City, Costa Rica beat El Salvador 2-1 in San Jose, Costa Rica, and Mexico blanked Honduras 3-0 in Mexico City.
Ninth-ranked Mexico (3-0-2) remains atop the standings with 11 points. The 13th-ranked U.S. and No. 68 Panama (both 2-1-2) are three points behind, with the Americans holding down second place on goal difference. Canada is fourth on seven points, ahead of No. 44 Costa Rica (1-1-3) on six, No. 65 El Salvador (1-2-2) on five, No. 63 Honduras (0-2-3) on three and Jamaica on two.
Each of the eight teams in the Octagonal play 14 matches. Come March, the top three sides will book their ticket to Qatar 2022 with the fourth-place team taking part in an intercontinental playoff to see who joins them.
The struggling Reggae Boyz came into play Sunday under a microscope with Jamaica's Gleaner newspaper calling it "a day of reckoning" for the home side. Herdman called Jamaica "a wounded animal at the moment."
Jamaica was beaten 2-0 by the U.S. in Austin on Thursday. Prior to that the Jamaicans lost 2-1 in Mexico, 3-0 to visiting Panama and tied 1-1 in Costa Rica.
Canada opened play in the final qualifying round by tying visiting Honduras 1-1 before drawing the U.S. 1-1 in Nashville and blanking El Salvador 3-0 in Toronto.
The Canadians were without the injured Atiba Hutchinson, Cyle Larin and Lucas Cavallini as well as veteran goalkeeper Milan Borjan, who is recovering from COVID. Richie Laryea, Tajon Buchanan and Steven Vitoria were suspended after picking up yellow cards, their second of the round, in the second half against Mexico.
Defender Doneil Henry, making his 49th appearance, captained Canada for the first time.
Herdman made five changes to his starting lineup with Henry, Sam Adekugbe, Derek Cornelius, Piette and Millar slotting in for the three suspended players with midfielder Stephen Eustaquio, who is on a yellow card, and defender Kamal Miller dropping to the bench.
The Canadian starting 11 came into the game with a combined 281 caps with Piette, Jonathan Osorio and Henry accounting for 142 of them.
Junior Hoilett and David Wotherspoon started on the bench, having joined the team in Jamaica after skipping the Mexico portion of the trip due to the quarantine in Britain necessitated by a visit to Mexico.
The Jamaica starting 11 included Blake and Alvas Powell (Philadelphia Union), Kemar Lawrence (Toronto FC), Kemar Roofe (Rangers, Scotland), Oniel Fisher (L.A. Galaxy), Bobby Reid (Fulham, England) and Shamar Nicholson (Charleroi, Belgium).
Missing were star striker Michail Antonio (West Ham, England), Liam Bailey (Aston Villa, England), Liam Moore (Reading, England), Ethan Pinnock (Brentford, England) and the suspended Damion Lowe (Al-Ittihad, Egypt).
It was a choppy first half with both teams looking to suffocate the other.
The Jamaicans kept a close eye on Davies with Fisher yellow-carded in the seventh minute for taking down the speedy Bayern Munich star. Davies went down again in the 20th minute, caught in the face by a swinging arm from Je-Vaughn Watson, who had been booked minutes earlier.
Jamaica threatened in the 23rd minute off a Lawrence set piece delivery but Roofe's angled header went wide.
More Jamaica physical play left Davies writhing on the ground again in the 26th minute after Fisher fell on his leg.
Jamaica had another good chance in the 38th when a cross found Junior Flemmings in space at the far post but his header was blocked by Canadian Alistair Johnston.
Early in the second half, Flemmings' header hit the post after a fine set piece delivery from Lawrence.
Eustaquio came close after coming on in the second half, heading just wide in the 73rd. Maxime Crepeau made a diving save on Lawrence's long-range shot in stoppage time.
It marks Canada's first trip to the final round of qualifying in the region since the leadup to France 98. The Canadian men have only ever taken part in one World Cup, in 1986 in Mexico.
Canada came into the game with a 9-6-6 record against Jamaica in 21 international "A" matches since 1985. The Canadian men were 1-2-3 against the Reggae Boyz in World Cup qualifiers (1992, 1997 and 2008).
Canada won 2-0 the last time the two met, in September 2017 at BMO Field. That game saw a 16-year-old Davies sent off in the 75th minute for kicking out at Jamaica's Lowe after the two went down in a tangle in the corner.
The Canadian men had lost their last four games in Jamaica.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2021
MORE SPORTS NEWS
Listen Live: TSN Radio
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Experts warn the flu could make a comeback this winter
Last winter, the flu was almost nonexistent due to lockdowns and public health measures aimed at cutting down COVID-19 cases, but experts are warning that this year, we may see a resurgence.
N.W.T.'s chief public health officer declares COVID-19 outbreak at legislature building
The chief public health officer for the Northwest Territories has declared a workplace COVID-19 outbreak at the legislature building in Yellowknife.
Most Canadians support health-care workers refusing treatment to threatening, disrespectful unvaccinated patients: Nanos survey
A majority of Canadians say they support or somewhat support health-care workers refusing treatment to threatening or disrespectful patients who are unvaccinated against COVID-19, according to a new survey from Nanos Research.
North Korea's Kim calls for improving people's lives amid 'grim' economy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un urged officials to focus on improving citizens' lives in the face of a "grim" economic situation, state media reported on Monday, as he marked the anniversary of the country's ruling party.
Expect vaccine passports for travel 'in the next couple of months': LeBlanc
It could still be a while before Canadians can access a singular proof-of-vaccination system for international travel, according to Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc.
Afghanistan in midst of economic crisis as foreign aid dries up
Since the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, the country has fallen into the most serious economic slide since the 1990s, with prices more than doubling for some products.
Grenada PM's message for Canadian tourists amid pandemic: 'Please come'
The prime minister of Grenada says the country is working to reopen its economy and boost tourism in an effort to continue funding pandemic supports for its residents.
Man dead, another seriously injured after shooting near downtown Calgary nightclub
Calgary police are investigating after a fatal shooting took place at a southwest nightclub early Sunday morning.
Strong earthquakes strike off coast of Hawaii
Two strong earthquakes struck off the coast of the Big Island in Hawaii on Sunday, rattling residents and causing items to fall off shelves.
Canada
-
Federal officials rethink wording of markers at gravesites of past prime ministers
The graves of former prime ministers are set to be updated with new commemorative plaques that spell out how the leaders are remembered.
-
Women want grave of priest accused of abuse moved outside Indigenous community
A group of women in Kahnawake, Que. wants the remains of a Catholic priest who is accused of sexual abuse dug up and moved outside their community.
-
Charge dropped in Ontario man's terrorism hoax case: Lawyer
The lawyer for an Ontario man charged with falsely claiming to have committed terrorist acts says his client is relieved after the charge was withdrawn.
-
Man dead, another seriously injured after shooting near downtown Calgary nightclub
Calgary police are investigating after a fatal shooting took place at a southwest nightclub early Sunday morning.
-
Protesters outside N.L. jail call for better care for prisoners after inmate suicide
A group of about two dozen protesters gathered outside a St. John's jail Saturday to demand better mental health care and addiction supports for inmates.
-
'Unmask Fear Canada' portraits show Black Canadians 'doing purposeful work in the world'
Addressing inequality and racism was the goal of Robert Young, the creator of the 'Unmask Fear Canada' project, which features larger-than-life portraits of outspoken, masked Black Canadians draping windows in downtown Toronto.
World
-
Afghanistan in midst of economic crisis as foreign aid dries up
Since the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, the country has fallen into the most serious economic slide since the 1990s, with prices more than doubling for some products.
-
Taiwan rejects China's 'path' amid show of military force
Taiwan's president on Sunday vowed to defend the island from China's rising pressure for reunification, after a week of unprecedented tensions with Beijing.
-
Strong earthquakes strike off coast of Hawaii
Two strong earthquakes struck off the coast of the Big Island in Hawaii on Sunday, rattling residents and causing items to fall off shelves.
-
Three detained in Egypt after coronavirus vaccines found dumped
Egypt's public prosecution said on Sunday it had ordered the arrest of three people after thousands of unused COVID-19 vaccines were found dumped along a water channel.
-
North Korea's Kim calls for improving people's lives amid 'grim' economy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un urged officials to focus on improving citizens' lives in the face of a "grim" economic situation, state media reported on Monday, as he marked the anniversary of the country's ruling party.
-
Controversial father of Pakistan nuclear bomb dies at age 85 of COVID-19
Abdul Qadeer Khan, a controversial figure known as the father of Pakistan's nuclear bomb, died Sunday of COVID-19 following a lengthy illness, his family said. He was 85.
Politics
-
Expect vaccine passports for travel 'in the next couple of months': LeBlanc
It could still be a while before Canadians can access a singular proof-of-vaccination system for international travel, according to Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc.
-
Elections Canada confirms Bloc win over Tories in Trois-Rivieres after recount
The Bloc Quebecois is being confirmed as the winner of the Quebec riding of Trois-Rivieres after a judicial recount.
-
Canadian officials meet with Taliban representatives in Qatar
As the economic situation continues to deteriorate in Afghanistan, diplomats from Canada and other western countries met with Taliban officials in Qatar Thursday to discuss humanitarian aid for the war-torn country.
Health
-
Most Canadians support health-care workers refusing treatment to threatening, disrespectful unvaccinated patients: Nanos survey
A majority of Canadians say they support or somewhat support health-care workers refusing treatment to threatening or disrespectful patients who are unvaccinated against COVID-19, according to a new survey from Nanos Research.
-
COVID-19 pandemic led to stark rise in depression, anxiety: study
The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on mental health led to millions of cases of depression and anxiety around the world, a new study has found.
-
Doctors claim Brazil hospitals gave dodgy COVID-19 care
Whistleblowing doctors, through their lawyer, testified at the Brazilian Senate last week that Prevent Senior, which operates 10 hospitals in Sao Paulo, enlisted participants to test unproven drugs without proper consent and forced doctors to toe the line on prescribing unproven drugs touted by President Jair Bolsonaro as part of a 'COVID kit.'
Sci-Tech
-
Facebook unveils new controls for kids using its platforms
Facebook, in the aftermath of damning testimony that its platforms harm children, will be introducing several features including prompting teens to take a break using its photo sharing app Instagram, and 'nudging' teens if they are repeatedly looking at the same content that's not conducive to their well-being.
-
Long-banned FaceTime calls apparently working in UAE
FaceTime calls seemed to be working in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday, an apparent loosening of long-standing restrictions on the Apple program in the federation of seven sheikhdoms.
-
How one Facebook worker unfriended the giant social network
Less than two years after Facebook hired Frances Haugen to help correct dangerous distortions spilling across its platform, she had seen enough. When the 37-year-old data scientist went before Congress and the cameras last week to accuse Facebook of pursuing profit over safety, it was likely the most consequential choice of her life.
Entertainment
-
Kim Kardashian West pokes fun at famous family as SNL host
Kim Kardashian West, sporting a hot pink catsuit, skewered everyone from her mom's boyfriend to her famous sex tape and estranged husband Kanye during her first turn hosting 'Saturday Night Live.'
-
Paul McCartney says John Lennon responsible for Beatle breakup
Paul McCartney has revisited the breakup of The Beatles, flatly refuting the suggestion that he was responsible for the group's demise.
-
George Clooney nixes political career, sees U.S. recovery post-Trump
George Clooney on Sunday ruled out having a second career in politics, saying he would rather have a "nice life" and is looking to reduce his workload.
Business
-
Irish foreign minister warns of breakdown in EU-U.K. relations
Ireland's foreign minister has warned that British demands risk a 'further breakdown in relations' with the European Union ahead of talks this week aimed at resolving the impasse over the Brexit agreement.
-
Explainer: How U.S. states help rich foreigners shield assets
The release of the 'Pandora Papers' report by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists has drawn new scrutiny to the growth of tax havens in the United States; and has shed light on the financial dealings of the elite and the corrupt and how they have used offshore accounts and tax havens to shield trillions of dollars in assets.
-
Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week
This week in Canadian business news, the Toronto Stock Exchange will be closed on Monday for the Thanksgiving Day holiday, the Ontario Securities Commission will host a roundtable on diversity in capital markets, and Pfizer is expected to file a submission to Health Canada next week for approval to release a COVID-19 vaccine for children under 12.
Lifestyle
-
Infectious disease experts on hosting a safe Thanksgiving celebration
With the Thanksgiving weekend quickly approaching, experts say family gatherings should be held with the windows open and limited to vaccinated guests as the threat of the Delta variant continues to loom.
-
'Shoeless' Joe Jackson signed baseball photo sells for record price at auction
An autographed photo of baseball player "Shoeless Joe Jackson" has sold for a record US$1.47 million at auction, according to auction house Christies.
-
'Unmask Fear Canada' portraits show Black Canadians 'doing purposeful work in the world'
Addressing inequality and racism was the goal of Robert Young, the creator of the 'Unmask Fear Canada' project, which features larger-than-life portraits of outspoken, masked Black Canadians draping windows in downtown Toronto.
Sports
-
Canadian goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe's journey through panic attacks to Olympic gold
Overstimulated and feeling 'completely dissociated' from her victory, Canadian goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe said she could not process any of the thousands of congratulatory messages and media enquiries blowing up her phone in the wake of Canada's historic triumph -- the country's first ever Olympic gold in the women's soccer event.
-
Canada plays Jamaica to a scoreless draw in World Cup qualifier
Missing some key players and facing a physical Jamaica side under fire for a poor start to the final round of World Cup qualifying, Canada emerged with a valuable away point after a scoreless draw Sunday.
-
Hollywood makeover breathes new life into Welsh soccer club owned by Ryan Reynolds
It's nearly a year since Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney completed their out-of-nowhere US$2.5-million takeover of Wrexham, a 157-year-old soccer club from Wales.
Autos
-
Bottas wins, frustrated Hamilton loses F1 lead to Verstappen
While his teammate Valtteri Bottas enjoyed his first win of the season at the Turkish Grand Prix, it was a frustrating Sunday for Lewis Hamilton as he missed out on a podium spot and also lost the overall championship lead to Max Verstappen.
-
How Tesla can sell 'full self-driving' software that doesn't really drive itself
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said the company will roll out the latest beta version of its 'full self-driving' software to 1,000 owners this weekend.
-
Danish police confiscate Lamborghini from speeding driver, hours after he bought it
Danish police have confiscated a high-performance luxury car after its new owner was caught speeding as he drove it home from Germany to Norway, a northern Danish newspaper reported Friday.