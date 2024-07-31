Sports

    • Canada picks up second win 3x3 women's basketball at Paris Games

    Michelle Plouffe drives past China's Zhiting Zhang during 3x3 basketball competition at the Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024 in Paris. (Adrian Wyld / The Canadian Press)
    Canada improved to 2-0 in the Olympic women's 3x3 basketball tournament with a dominating 21-11 win over China on Wednesday.

    Paige Crozon, of Humboldt, Sask., and Michelle Plouffe, of Edmonton, paced the Canadian attack with seven points each.

    "It's great to have two wins to start the tournament. China is an awesome team, so big, so physical," Crozon said. "We had a lot of energy and were able to get some defensive stops which helped us down the stretch."

    Katherine Plouffe, Michelle's twin sister, chipped in with five points.

    Canada shot 7-for-13 from the floor, and 5-for-12 from beyond the arc. In 3x3 basketball, a field goal from beyond the arc is worth two points, while a field goal from inside the arc is worth one.

    Canada, which started its campaign on Tuesday with a 22-14 win over Australia, was scheduled to play Germany later Wednesday.

    "Just switch up going downhill and taking two-point shots. I think we're so versatile in our game that defence is gonna take away something but give up something else," Katherine Plouffe said about the team's approach to the next game.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2024.

