Sports

    • Canada out of men's Olympic basketball tournament after quarterfinal loss to France

    France's Guerschon Yabusele, right, drives the court followed by Canada's RJ Barrett during a men's quarterfinal game at the 2024 Summer Olympics on Aug. 6, 2024, in Paris, France. (Mark J. Terrill/The Canadian Press) France's Guerschon Yabusele, right, drives the court followed by Canada's RJ Barrett during a men's quarterfinal game at the 2024 Summer Olympics on Aug. 6, 2024, in Paris, France. (Mark J. Terrill/The Canadian Press)
    Share
    PARIS -

    Canada’s men’s basketball team is out of the Paris Olympics after losing 82-73 to host France in the quarterfinals Tuesday.

    Shai Gilgeous-Alexander put up 27 points for a Canada side that hit just 25 of 66 shots from the floor.

    France got 22 points from Guerschon Yabuselle and 20 from Isaia Cordinier in front of an enthusiastic crowd that cheered and jeered and jumped and drummed for much of the game.

    Canada trailed from the first minute of play and couldn’t catch up to a French team that led by 16 points heading into halftime and boosted its advantage to 19 before the end of the third.

    France will face Germany in the semifinals on Thursday. The other semifinal will feature Serbia and the winner of a quarterfinal tilt between Brazil and the United States.

    Tuesday’s result marked Canada’s lone loss of the tournament after it went 3-0 in preliminary round play.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2024 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    N.S. artist transforms cloud formations into clay art

    Judy Gordon was travelling in Newfoundland last spring, looking for inspiration. The Nova Scotia-based artist was booked for a solo exhibition in Halifax in August and she needed a subject or idea to transform into something eye-catching and striking for patrons.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News