Canada names starting lineup for crunch Croatia clash

It’s do or die for Canada at the FIFA World Cup on Sunday as the team prepares to face 2018 finalists Croatia in a tense group stage clash.

Sitting bottom of Group F after an opening 1-0 loss to Belgium, John Herdman’s men must pick up at least one point to stay within reach of the knockouts or will be forced to pack their bags.

Ahead of kickoff, both teams have named the starting lineups. Here is who makes the cut.

CANADA XI: Milan Borjan, Alistair Johnston, Kamal Miller, Steven Vitoria, Stephen Eustaquio, Tajon Buchanan, Atiba Hutchinson, Cyle Larin, Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David, Richie Laryea

CROATIA XI: Dominik Livakovic, Ivan Perisic, Dejan Lovren, Mateo Kovacic, Andrej Kramaric, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Marko Livaja, Borna Sosa, Josko Gvardiol, Josip Juranovic

The match is anticipated to be a fiery contest following Herdman’s controversial statements towards facing Croatia and with elimination on the line fans can expect a dramatic 90 minutes.

Canada against Croatia officially kicks off at 11 a.m. EST/8 a.m. PST. CTVNews will follow along with live updates from the game.