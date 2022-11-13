Canada names official FIFA Men’s World Cup squad for Qatar

Canada men’s senior soccer team head coach John Herdman has named the 26 players he feels are best fit to represent the nation at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

There were no major surprises as the leading names in Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David, and Atiba Hutchinson, among others, were all included. Perhaps the biggest question going in was regarding defender Doneil Henry who picked up an injury while warming up for Canada’s friendly match against Bahrain on Friday, Nov. 11 and he will now miss the World Cup because of it.

The squad comprises three goalkeepers, seven defenders, eight midfielders, and eight forwards. This past June, FIFA confirmed that squads can include 26 players instead of the customary 23, accommodating for the fact that this World Cup is being held in the middle of the club soccer season as opposed to the usual summer break. Potential last-minute absences due to COVID-19 are also a factor.

It was truly a team effort to get to Qatar as 39 players contributed to Canada’s World Cup qualifying run so spare a thought for those who didn’t make the cut as they all had a part to play in making this historic moment possible. Some will have missed out on their last chance at a World Cup while others face the prospect of having to prove themselves over the next four years and hope they get an opportunity in 2026, when Canada will be hosts alongside the U.S. and Mexico.

Defender Scott Kennedy picked up a shoulder injury on Oct. 29 in action for Regensburg of Germany’s second-tier league Bundesliga 2 and was ruled out for the World Cup, as was goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau, who suffered a right-leg fracture on Nov. 5 while representing Los Angeles FC in the MLS Cup final.

Kennedy has eight caps for Canada and has been an integral piece in helping build the strong team culture Herdman has sought while Crepeau was set to be Canada’s No. 2 goalkeeping option behind Milan Borjan until the injury. Crepeau underwent successful surgery on Nov. 6.

Canada qualified for this World Cup by finishing first ahead of both Mexico and the U.S. out of the CONCACAF region, scoring the most goals and conceding the fewest as well.

Belgium, a serious contender for the trophy, will be Canada’s first Group F opponent on Nov. 23, followed by Croatia on Nov. 27, and Morocco on Dec. 1. The entire World Cup is being aired on CTV and TSN.

CANADA SQUAD IN FULL

Goalkeepers (3): Milan Borjan (Red Star Belgrade), Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United), James Pantemis (CF Montreal).

Defenders (7): Steven Vitoria (Chaves), Alistair Johnston (CF Montreal), Richie Laryea (Nottingham Forest/Toronto FC on loan), Kamal Miller (CF Montreal), Sam Adekugbe (Hatayspor), Joel Waterman (CF Montreal), Derek Cornelius (Panetolikos).

Midfielders (8): Atiba Hutchinson (Besiktas), Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC), Stephen Eustaquio (FC Porto), Liam Fraser (Deinze), Samuel Piette (CF Montreal), Mark-Anthony Kaye (Toronto FC), Ismael Kone (CF Montreal), David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone FC).

Forwards (8): Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich), Jonathan David (Lille), Cyle Larin (Club Brugge), Ike Ugbo (Troyes), Lucas Cavallini (Vancouver Whitecaps), Tajon Buchanan (Club Brugge), Junior Hoilett (Reading), Liam Millar (Basel).