

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The Canadian men's basketball team was missing several big names when its pre-FIBA World Cup training camp opened on Monday.

Along with Andrew Wiggins of the Minnesota Timberwolves, who already was ruled out, several other prominent Canadian players were not at the camp.

Among the big names missing are Tristan Thompson of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Dwight Powell of the Dallas Mavericks, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Nickeil Alexander-Walker of the New Orleans Pelicans.

New York Knicks third overall draft pick RJ Barrett (calf strain) and Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets (ankle) are at camp but not participating. Murray has been ruled out of the World Cup.

Nineteen players are attending the event, including NBAers Khem Birch (Orlando Magic), Chris Boucher (Toronto Raptors), Oshae Brissett (Raptors), Cory Joseph (Sacramento Kings) and Kelly Olynyk (Miami Heat). Canada invited 29 players to participate last month.

Players not at camp still could join the team at the World Cup in China. Canada's first game is against Australia on Sept. 1.

Canada plays exhibition games against Nigeria on Wednesday in Toronto and Friday in Winnipeg before flying overseas to continue preparations for the tournament.

Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse is coaching the team after being selected by Canada Basketball GM Rowan Barrett earlier this year.

The World Cup also serves as a 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualifier.

Canada hasn't qualified for men's basketball at the Olympics since 2000.