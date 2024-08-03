Canada loses on penalties to Germany in Olympic soccer quarterfinal

There will be a new Olympic women's soccer champion at the Paris Games.

Canada is out of the tournament after losing 4-2 on penalty kicks to Germany following a scoreless draw in quarterfinal play at Stade de Marseille.

Canada won gold at the Tokyo Games in 2021.

Germany will move on to play the United States on Tuesday in Lyon.

The Americans beat Japan 1-0 in an early quarterfinal.

It was the first loss for the Canadians, who qualified for the knockout stage despite a six-point penalty from FIFA due to a Canada Soccer drone spying scandal.

