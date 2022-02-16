Canada loses men's curling round-robin finale 5-2 to Britain, Sweden awaits in semis

Canada's Brad Gushue directs his teammates during the men's curling match against the Russian Olympic Committee at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty) Canada's Brad Gushue directs his teammates during the men's curling match against the Russian Olympic Committee at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

MORE SPORTS NEWS