

Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press





GANGNEUNG, Korea, Republic Of -- Canada opened the inaugural Olympic mixed doubles curling competition with a loss Thursday.

John Morris and Kaitlyn Lawes were defeated 9-6 by Norway's Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten.

"Obviously wanted to start off with a win, but it's a long week thankfully," said Lawes. "We'll come back stronger.

It was a nail-biter to the finish as the Norwegians stole two in the eighth end to seal the victory.

Lawes said she and Morris had "a couple key misses here and there."

"If we can turn those full misses into at least half shots then we'll have a little bit more success," she added.

Mixed doubles is making its debut at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Morris, from Canmore, Alta., and Winnipeg's Lawes had little experience playing mixed doubles together prior to winning January's trials.

"I think we had a strong game overall," said Morris. "There were probably three key shots in the later ends that I didn't execute that was the turning point of that game. If I make any of them we're in a real good position.

He said they are still learning the ice.

"The ice was nice and consistent, but I have to make sure I throw to my tolerance a bit more so that if I do miss, it's not a killer miss," he said.

Morris, 39, won Olympic gold in 2010 playing third for Kevin Martin. Lawes, 29, won gold in 2014 as vice for Jennifer Jones.

The two were Canada's first competitors at the Games, which officially open Friday.