Sports

    • Canada jumps two spots to No. 5 in FIBA men's basketball rankings

    FIBA logo on a team Canada jersey during FIBA AmeriCup qualification play in St. Catharines, Ont., Friday, February 23, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn FIBA logo on a team Canada jersey during FIBA AmeriCup qualification play in St. Catharines, Ont., Friday, February 23, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn
    Share

    Canada has risen two spots in the FIBA men's basketball rankings, despite failing to medal at the Paris Olympics.

    FIBA released the new rankings Thursday, with Canada moving up to No. 5.

    The Canadians jumped from No. 15 to No. 6 last September after earning bronze at the FIBA World Cup. It was Canada's first time on the podium at the World Cup.

    At the Olympics, Canada swept through Group A, defeating Greece, Australia and Spain, furthering hopes of a medal.

    However, Canada fell to eventual silver medallist and host France, now ranked fourth, in the quarterfinals.

    It was Canada's first time at the Olympics since 2000.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 15, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News