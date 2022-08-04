Canada goes unbeaten in preliminaries after 3-0 win over Sweden at Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Canada celebrates their victory over Sweden following the Hlinka Gretzky Cup gold medal game in Edmonton on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018. Canada won 6-2. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Codie McLachlan) Canada celebrates their victory over Sweden following the Hlinka Gretzky Cup gold medal game in Edmonton on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018. Canada won 6-2. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Codie McLachlan)

MORE SPORTS NEWS