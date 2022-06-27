Canada finishes fifth in triathlon relay, France holds off Britain for gold

MONTREAL -

France held off Britain for gold while Canada settled for a fifth-place finish Sunday in the junior-U23 mixed relay at the triathlon sprint and mixed world championships.

France finished first with a four-leg time of one hour 24 minutes seven seconds. Britain was next in 1:24:26 and Germany was third in 1:25:40.

Hungary came on strong in the final leg to finish four seconds ahead of the Canadians, who were fifth in 1:26:21.

The elite mixed team relay was scheduled for later Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2022.