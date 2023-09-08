Canada falls to Serbia 95-86 in basketball World Cup semifinal
No Nikola Jokic, no problem. Even with its best player sitting out this summer, Serbia is going to play for gold at the Basketball World Cup.
Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 23 points and Serbia defeated Canada 95-86 in the World Cup semifinals on Friday. Ognjen Dobric and Nikola Milutinov each scored 16 for Serbia, the best-shooting team so far in the tournament -- making 55% of its shots coming into the day, then connecting on 62% to end Canada's hopes of gold.
Serbia (6-1) is in the World Cup final for the second time in the last three tournaments. It lost to the U.S. in the 2014 final, and will face either the Americans or Germany on Sunday night in the title game at Manila.
RJ Barrett scored 23 for Canada (5-2), which was bidding to make the World Cup final for the first time. It'll face the Germany-U.S. loser for the bronze on Sunday, when the Canadians will try for their most significant international medal since winning silver at the 1936 Berlin Olympics.
Dillon Brooks scored 16 for Canada and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 15 -- 10 below his tournament average entering the day.
Jokic decided not to play this summer after leading the Denver Nuggets to the NBA championship back in June, giving himself time to rest before the looming title defense. Serbia moved on, and then had to regroup again in this tournament after the shock of losing reserve forward Borisa Simanic after he wound up needing a kidney removed after getting elbowed in a game against South Sudan.
Come Sunday, they'll have a medal anyway. Gold or silver, that's the only question.
Canada started the tournament with an emphatic 95-65 win over reigning Olympic silver medalist France, and had the second-lowest odds -- behind the U.S. -- of winning gold. But it got into a slew of foul trouble early Friday, which kept the defence from getting on track, which in turn kept the offence from getting easy baskets.
And Serbia feasted off all of that. Serbia's lead was 52-39 at the break, and Canada was fuming over the foul situation.
It was called for 17 fouls -- including a technical late in the half on coach Jordi Fernandez -- in the first 20 minutes compared to 11 for Serbia, and all five of its starters had at least two fouls by the break. Gilgeous-Alexander got his second foul with 3:27 left in the first; Serbia responded with a 9-0 run and kept the lead for the rest of the half.
Serbia led by 15 late in the half. That was the biggest deficit Canada had faced yet in this tournament; it faced 12-point deficits against Latvia and Spain, rallying to win both times.
Not this time, though.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Unemployment rate steady at 5.5% in August as economy adds 40K jobs: Statistics Canada
Statistics Canada says the unemployment rate held steady at 5.5 per cent in August as the Canadian economy added 40,000 jobs.
The operation could start soon to rescue a sick American researcher 3,000 feet into a Turkish cave
An American researcher who fell ill almost 1,000 metres below the entrance of a cave in Turkiye, has recovered sufficiently enough to be extracted in an operation that could last three or four days, a Turkish official was quoted as saying on Friday.
'That '70s Show' actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
A judge sentenced 'That '70s Show' star Danny Masterson to 30 years to life in prison Thursday for the rapes of two women two decades ago.
'No one will ever know the most stressful photo I’ve ever shot in my life:' Behind the lens with one of Canada's most famed celebrity photographers
With TIFF underway, a new exhibit in Toronto's Yorkdale Shopping Centre celebrates the 30-year career of world-renowned red carpet photographer George Pimentel
'I won't say anymore:' Trudeau mum on paused trade talks with India
Ottawa is refusing to say why trade talks with India were paused shortly before the G20 summit in New Delhi.
Spanish prosecutors accuse Rubiales of sexual assault and coercion for kissing a player at World Cup
Spanish state prosecutors have filed a lawsuit against Luis Rubiales for sexual assault and coercion for kissing a player on the lips without her consent after the Women's World Cup final, the country's prosecutors' office said Friday.
Only media report spurred Yukon to tell parents of sexual abuse in school: ombudsman
Yukon's ombudsman said in a new report Thursday the territory's government had a policy and legal duty to notify parents at a school where a child was sexually assaulted, but instead delayed revealing the information for 19 months.
North Korea says it has launched a new nuclear attack submarine to counter U.S. naval power
North Korea said Friday it has launched a purported nuclear attack submarine it has been developing for years, a step leader Kim Jong Un described as crucial in his efforts to build a nuclear-armed navy to counter the United States and its Asian allies.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
The Conservatives gather in Quebec City for their annual policy convention, Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison, and Justin Trudeau refuses to speak about stalled trade talks.
Politics
-
Poilievre pitches 'common sense' as Conservative policy convention kicks off, delegates energized
The Conservative Party's moment has come to sell Canadians on its 'common sense' plan, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre told his caucus on Thursday, as they gathered in Quebec City for the federal party's three-day policy convention where controversial policy pitches risk impacting the party's broadening appeal.
-
Canadian gov't launches public inquiry into foreign election interference, taps judge as commissioner
After months of deliberations, the federal government is launching a public inquiry into foreign election interference, and has found a judge to lead it.
-
'Real concerns' around foreign interference impeding improvement of Canada-China relations: Trudeau
Canada-China relations are improving at a slower rate than expected due to 'real concerns' around foreign interference Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says.
Health
-
Families fear for kids as number of E.coli cases connected to Calgary daycares jumps to 128
A food poisoning spate connected to 11 Calgary-area daycares is believed by some to be the largest serious E. coli outbreak of children under the age of five ever reported.
-
Naloxone kits across Canada should have both nasal spray and injection options: panel
Take-home naloxone kits across Canada should contain both versions of the opioid overdose-reversing drug -- a nasal spray and an injectable that goes into a muscle -- says a panel of experts that includes people who use drugs.
-
Privatized health clinics see increase in patients fed up with wait times in public system
Desperate Canadians waiting for life-changing surgery are opting for private health-care as the crisis in Canada's public health system worsens.
Sci-Tech
-
The U.K. is rejoining the European Union's science research program as post-Brexit relations thaw
Britain is rejoining the European Union's $100 billion science-sharing program Horizon Europe, the two sides announced Thursday, more than two years after the country's membership became a casualty of Brexit.
-
AI used to alter imagery or sounds in political ads will require prominent disclosure on Google
Google will soon require that political ads using artificial intelligence be accompanied by a prominent disclosure if imagery or sounds have being synthetically altered.
-
Japan launches rocket carrying X-ray telescope to explore origins of universe, lunar lander
Japan launched a rocket Thursday carrying an X-ray telescope that will explore the origins of the universe as well as a small lunar lander.
Entertainment
-
'No one will ever know the most stressful photo I’ve ever shot in my life:' Behind the lens with one of Canada's most famed celebrity photographers
With TIFF underway, a new exhibit in Toronto's Yorkdale Shopping Centre celebrates the 30-year career of world-renowned red carpet photographer George Pimentel
-
'That '70s Show' actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
A judge sentenced 'That '70s Show' star Danny Masterson to 30 years to life in prison Thursday for the rapes of two women two decades ago.
-
What was Burning Man really like? Canadians share what they saw
After torrential rain in Nevada left thousands stranded at this year’s Burning Man festival, a couple of Canadians who attended the event spoke with CTVNews.ca about what conditions were like on the ground. Although weather conditions may have led to some challenges, some festivalgoers said they also witnessed an unwavering sense of community.