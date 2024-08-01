Canada falls to Japan, misses out on bronze medal in women's team foil

Convicted B.C. double murderer given full parole
A man convicted in the notorious double murder of two women in Tsawwassen in 1990 when he was a teenager has been granted full parole.
Canada's fencing team has finished fourth in the women's team foil competition at the Paris Olympics after losing to Japan by a score of 33 to 32.
Japanese fencer Yuka Ueno closed out the win against Hamilton's Eleanor Harvey to secure the win at the Grand Palais.
Harvey outscored her opponent 3-1 in the final relay but her comeback effort wasn’t enough to fully close the gap.
Earlier in the day, Harvey and her teammates narrowly defeated Olympic host France to reach the semifinal before falling to a strong U.S. team by a score of 45-31.
Harvey made history Sunday, winning Olympic bronze in the women's individual foil at the Paris Games.
It was Canada's first-ever Olympic medal in the sport.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2024.
A man convicted in the notorious double murder of two women in Tsawwassen in 1990 when he was a teenager has been granted full parole.
A massive amount of debris from a landslide damming the Chilcotin River in British Columbia's central Interior could give way within the next 24 to 48 hours.
Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh won her second Olympic gold medal in Paris with a victory in the women's 200-metre butterfly.
Canadian-born Paul Whelan and an honorary Canadian citizen were set free Thursday as the United States and Russia completed their largest prisoner swap in post-Soviet history.
Canadians looking to stock up on food for an emergency can order ready-made tubs from Costco online.
A naked man who has been spotted by campers in Kananaskis Country, Alta., several times over the last month has so far been able to evade efforts to find him.
Liberal MP Anita Vandenbeld fell short of an apology after instigating a fracas on Wednesday that led two witnesses testifying about violence against women to storm out of a parliamentary committee hearing.
Dozens of German shepherds have been seized from "horrible" living conditions at a breeder in northern B.C.
Simone Biles, fresh off leading the U.S. women’s gymnastics team back to the gold medal in team competition, is back on the mat today for the Paris Olympics all-around finals. The 27-year-old is attempting to become the oldest women’s all-around champion since 1952, taking on a field that includes Brazilian star Rebeca Andrade and defending Olympic champion Sunisa Lee.
A massive amount of debris from a landslide damming the Chilcotin River in British Columbia's central Interior could give way within the next 24 to 48 hours.
A naked man who has been spotted by campers in Kananaskis Country, Alta., several times over the last month has so far been able to evade efforts to find him.
A man convicted in the notorious double murder of two women in Tsawwassen in 1990 when he was a teenager has been granted full parole.
One person was killed and others were hurt when an event tent collapsed on hundreds of people north Edmonton on Wednesday.
Dozens of German shepherds have been seized from "horrible" living conditions at a breeder in northern B.C.
Toronto police say 10 people are facing charges in connection with a major SIM swap fraud that allowed suspects to gain access to the cell phone and bank accounts of unsuspecting victims.
Hezbollah’s leader warned Thursday that the conflict with Israel has entered a “new phase,” as he addressed mourners at the funeral of a commander from the group who was killed by an Israeli airstrike this week in Beirut.
Two Al Jazeera correspondents were killed in a reported Israeli airstrike in Al-Shati refugee camp, northern Gaza, on Wednesday, according to the news network.
Diplomatic efforts are underway to persuade President Nicolas Maduro to release vote tallies from Venezuela's presidential election, after opposition leaders disputed his claim of victory and amid increasing calls for an independent review of the results, according to officials from Brazil and Mexico.
A woman who police say helped vandalize the homes of the Brooklyn Museum's leaders with red paint during a wave of pro-Palestinian protests has been arrested on hate crimes charges.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the “tiny mindless minority” behind unrest that has plagued several cities after a horrific stabbing at a children’s dance class and vowed to put a stop to it as the 17-year-old suspect was named Thursday in part to counter misinformation blamed as one cause of the fiery clashes.
Canadian-born Paul Whelan and an honorary Canadian citizen were set free Thursday as the United States and Russia completed their largest prisoner swap in post-Soviet history.
The parliamentary budget officer estimates the Liberals' increase to the capital gains inclusion rate will bring in $17.4 billion in revenue over five years.
Liberal MP Anita Vandenbeld fell short of an apology after instigating a fracas on Wednesday that led two witnesses testifying about violence against women to storm out of a parliamentary committee hearing.
A Canadian warship on its first-ever Arctic patrol encountered a Chinese polar research vessel in the Bering Strait off Alaska earlier this month, as the Department of National Defence says global competitors are increasingly probing Canadian infrastructure and gathering intelligence in a warming Arctic.
Regular aspirin use may keep the oncologist away, at least when it comes to colorectal cancer, according to a new study, and people with unhealthy lifestyles seemed to see the greatest benefit.
Addressing 14 risk factors for dementia could prevent or delay nearly half of cases of the disease, according to a new report by the journal The Lancet.
It seems like every week a new product or viral hack promises to change your life forever — until you forget about it and another one comes out the following week.
A layer of diamonds up to 18 kilometres (11 miles) thick could be tucked below the surface of Mercury, the solar system's smallest planet and the closest to the sun, according to new research.
It was a memorable day for many near the Bay of Fundy Monday when a Mola mola found its way to the Parrsboro Harbour in Nova Scotia.
A global Microsoft Azure outage that impacted a range of services for consumers Tuesday — from reports of stalling Outlook emails to trouble ordering on Starbucks’ mobile app — was triggered by distributed denial of service cyberattack, according to the tech giant.
A representative for Cardi B confirmed the news to The Associated Press, writing, 'This is not based on any one particular incident, it has been a long time coming and is amicable.'
Universal has landed the rights to Spears’ bestselling memoir, “The Woman in Me,” which is being developed as a biopic of the pop star’s life.
Chrissy Teigen has shared that her six-year-old son Miles has been diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.
BCE Inc. boosted its profits despite a dip in revenue last quarter as the telecom giant began to feel the financial effect of thousands of job cuts from earlier this year.
Turbulence is knocking a beloved instant-noodle offering off Korean Air's economy menu. Cups of Shin Ramyun instant noodles, a favourite among Korean Air travellers over the years, will no longer be available for economy-class passengers starting Aug. 15, a spokesperson for the Seoul-based airline said.
A coalition of Ontario developers has written to three levels of government to ask for a reduction in taxes on new housing, saying it will pass on those savings dollar for dollar to homebuyers.
When fashion designer Aurora James toured her soon-to-be new home, a friend in tow called it a “tragic disaster.” That would probably make most people a little nervous, but the founder and face of shoes and accessories line Brother Vellies was unmoved in her decision to snap up the woodsy cottage-style home in the mountainous LA neighborhood of Laurel Canyon.
Before you know it, mothers and fathers find themselves at their doctor’s office with symptoms such as insomnia, panic attacks, depression or physical problems such as backache, arthritis or joint pain. But the prescription for what ails parents in Germany may not be for pills or creams.
Maybe a hug from a parent no longer solves problems for a teen as it did in their childhood. But when it comes to teenage mental health, adults can do a lot to help, according to new data.
Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh won her second Olympic gold medal in Paris with a victory in the women's 200-metre butterfly.
Victor Perez of France repeatedly pumped his fist over his head before the opening tee shot Thursday, celebrating the start of Olympic golf before a large and raucous home crowd.
A Southern California bookmaker who took thousands of sports bets from the ex-interpreter for baseball star Shohei Ohtani has agreed to plead guilty to running an illegal gambling business, U.S. authorities announced Thursday.
Toyota reported Wednesday more cases of cheating on certification tests for new models required by the Japanese government, on top of those acknowledged earlier.
Authorities in Washington have determined that a Tesla that hit and killed a motorcyclist near Seattle in April was operating on the company's 'Full Self Driving' system at the time of the crash.
Drivers in Saskatoon have been hit with unwelcome news as gas prices soared to $1.68 per litre this week. The increase is not limited to Saskatoon; drivers throughout western Canada have experienced similar hikes.
It was a memorable day for many near the Bay of Fundy Monday when a Mola mola found its way to the Parrsboro Harbour in Nova Scotia.
A cat that went missing in Toronto back in 2011 has finally been reunited with its owner.
One golf course, two men, 12 hours and 333 holes of golf played. That's how the 13th annual Marathon Monday shaped up for Patrick Law and Dylan Thornborough, which ended up being an unofficial world record.
A woman who lives east of Montreal in Repentigny came home to a pool party on Sunday after a family of five had rented it on the Swimply app without the consent of the homeowner.
A CFL fan has unofficially broken the world record for watching CFL home games at all nine of Canada’s stadiums in the shortest amount of time.
The Anne Murray Centre in Springhill, N.S., marked its 35th anniversary over the weekend drawing dozens to the event from around the globe.
Imani Nadir says she looked high and low for a hairdresser when she moved to Montreal in 2022. Finally, after six months of making calls and sending emails, the 20-year-old came across Two Horses, a Montreal hair salon offering specialized services to women who wear face or head coverings.
As fire threatened people in Jasper National Park, Colleen Knull sprung into action.
Video posted to social media on Thursday morning appears to show the charred remains of a Jasper, Alta., neighbourhood.
A man convicted in the notorious double murder of two women in Tsawwassen in 1990 when he was a teenager has been granted full parole.
Dozens of German shepherds have been seized from "horrible" living conditions at a breeder in northern B.C.
A massive amount of debris from a landslide damming the Chilcotin River in British Columbia's central Interior could give way within the next 24 to 48 hours.
York Regional Police say they have charged a suspect with second-degree murder after the remains of a missing Markham woman were found 90 minutes north of the city.
Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh won her second Olympic gold medal in Paris with a victory in the women's 200-metre butterfly.
The red, white and green of Italy’s Air Force will grace the skies of Toronto Thursday for a flyover.
A naked man who has been spotted by campers in Kananaskis Country, Alta., several times over the last month has so far been able to evade efforts to find him.
A four-lane stretch of road along the Trans-Canada Highway east of Golden, B.C., is now open to drivers after three years of construction.
A two-vehicle collision on Highway 22X Thursday morning sent the occupants of both vehicles to hospital.
Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh won her second Olympic gold medal in Paris with a victory in the women's 200-metre butterfly.
Bylaw Services is reminding residents it's illegal to keep raccoons as pets, after discovering a raccoon had been living in an Ottawa apartment its whole life.
Newly released statistics show the automated speed enforcement camera on King Edward Avenue, between Cathcart Street and St. Patrick Street, issued 10,592 tickets in June.
The RCMP said it has busted a clandestine lab east of Montreal that was likely producing mass quantities of counterfeit pills believed to contain protonitazepyne, a synthetic opioid that is around 25 times more powerful than fentanyl.
Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime's run at the Paris Olympics will continue after defeating No. 6 Casper Ruud in the quarterfinals of men's tennis singles.
Montreal police (SPVM) have arrested a 16-year-old shooting suspect who escaped custody and had been on the run in Ontario since July 21.
The former Royal Alberta Museum building will be torn down and replaced with a green space, the province announced on Thursday.
One person was killed and others were hurt when an event tent collapsed on hundreds of people north Edmonton on Wednesday.
Between festivals, sporting events, exhibitions and live performances, there is plenty of family fun to experience this weekend.
A Nova Scotia couple is facing animal-related charges after a person found a dog in need of medical care in the Yarmouth area earlier this summer.
The Canadian military deployed members of the 5th Canadian Division to Latvia as part of Operation Reassurance on Thursday.
Halifax Regional Police is investigating a suspicious fire at a Dartmouth, N.S., residence on Wednesday morning.
Manitoba RCMP has arrested an 81-year-old retired priest living in Regina in connection to a historical sexual assault of a young girl dating back to the 1970s.
A second alleged victim of a former Winnipeg hockey coach and lawyer is suing his estate for physical and sexual assaults.
The wet spring and warm summer could mean a tougher yield for honey producers in Manitoba.
Officers from the RCMP detachment in Russell, Manitoba arrested an 81-year-old former priest in Regina for a charge of sexual assault dating back to 1970.
The 2024 edition of the Queen City Ex (QCX) is now underway with a few notable additions.
A Regina woman found herself in a scary situation while on a walk last Tuesday, when three large dogs became aggressive towards her and her dog in the Lakeview neighbourhood.
A dramatic takedown by Waterloo Regional Police was captured on camera, in the area of Traynor Avenue and Wilson Avenue on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public's help to find two missing teens.
Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh won her second Olympic gold medal in Paris with a victory in the women's 200-metre butterfly.
Saskatoon mayor Charlie Clark says that, right now, he doesn’t think drug decriminalization is the way to tackle the addiction crisis in Saskatchewan.
A quiet community north of Saskatoon is reeling after a family pet was shot and killed on Friday evening in an apparent random incident that has left residents in the village of St. Louis shocked.
Officers from the RCMP detachment in Russell, Manitoba arrested an 81-year-old former priest in Regina for a charge of sexual assault dating back to 1970.
Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh won her second Olympic gold medal in Paris with a victory in the women's 200-metre butterfly.
Sault Ste. Marie Ontario Provincial Police have charged a 31-year-old suspect after a dispute between two tenants boiled over this week.
A 92-year-old pedestrian was killed by flying debris from a two-vehicle crash at a busy downtown Sudbury intersection Wednesday morning.
The London Fire Department’s water rescue team is searching for a child seen entering the Thames River.
According to Jay Stanford, the city’s director of waste management, London sends 20 to 25 trucks of green waste to the site every day. He says the city has also been hearing concerns from residents, and they’d like them resolved as much as anyone.
A police investigation snarled traffic on Highway 400 in Barrie.
A 15-year-old was taken into custody after dropping a firearm during a fight with a Barrie resident.
One individual was rescued from a vehicle after a driver allegedly crashed into a hydro pole in Oro Medonte.
LaSalle’s Kylie Masse has another chance to go for gold after qualifying in Thursday afternoon’s 200-metre Backstroke semi-final.
A Windsor police officer has retired amid allegations of misconduct.
The Windsor Symphony Orchestra will open ticket sales on Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 10 a.m.
A man convicted in the notorious double murder of two women in Tsawwassen in 1990 when he was a teenager has been granted full parole.
A massive amount of debris from a landslide damming the Chilcotin River in British Columbia's central Interior could give way within the next 24 to 48 hours.
A suspect was arrested at the scene of a suspicious house fire north of Victoria on Wednesday afternoon.
A Penticton, B.C., city councillor has been placed on a mandatory leave of absence while he faces charges related to sex offences that allegedly occurred more than three decades ago.
A British Columbia co-operative that has been selling and promoting the province's fruit for the last 88 years is shutting down.
Police in the British Columbia Interior say a missing father and his four young children have been found safe after the man failed to surrender the children to their mother, in violation of a court order.
Jarrett Burney extended his hitting streak to nine games Tuesday, leading the Okotoks Dawgs to a 9-7 victory over Lethbridge Tuesday night at Seaman Stadium.
Lethbridge police have located a missing woman.
Jurors deciding the fate of two men accused of conspiring to murder police at the Coutts, Alta., border crossing were urged by a judge Wednesday to block out background noise in the high-profile case.
Sault Ste. Marie Ontario Provincial Police have charged a 31-year-old suspect after a dispute between two tenants boiled over this week.
A 49-year-old suspect with a history of being charged with break-and-enters in Elliot Lake is facing similar charges.
Provincial police are investigating after a seven-month-old kitten returned to its home in northern Ontario with a gunshot wound and later died.
Newfoundland and Labrador's Progressive Conservatives are calling for the removal of Memorial University's board of regents chair after he forwarded an alumnus's pro-Palestinian campaign email to her father last month.
A 59-year-old man from Ontario has been charged with animal cruelty after police found 19 dead dogs at a home in eastern Newfoundland this week.
The chair of the board of regents at Memorial University in Newfoundland and Labrador has been asked to take privacy training after he forwarded an alumnus's pro-Palestinian campaign email to her father.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.