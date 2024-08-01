Sports

    • Canada falls to Japan, misses out on bronze medal in women's team foil

    Canada's fencers celebrate after winning the women's team foil quarterfinal match against France in Paris on Aug. 1, 2024. (Andrew Medichini / AP) Canada's fencers celebrate after winning the women's team foil quarterfinal match against France in Paris on Aug. 1, 2024. (Andrew Medichini / AP)
    PARIS -

    Canada's fencing team has finished fourth in the women's team foil competition at the Paris Olympics after losing to Japan by a score of 33 to 32.

    Japanese fencer Yuka Ueno closed out the win against Hamilton's Eleanor Harvey to secure the win at the Grand Palais.

    Harvey outscored her opponent 3-1 in the final relay but her comeback effort wasn’t enough to fully close the gap.

    Earlier in the day, Harvey and her teammates narrowly defeated Olympic host France to reach the semifinal before falling to a strong U.S. team by a score of 45-31.

    Harvey made history Sunday, winning Olympic bronze in the women's individual foil at the Paris Games.

    It was Canada's first-ever Olympic medal in the sport.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2024.

