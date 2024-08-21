Sports

    • Canada draws into group with Puerto Rico, Cuba, Panama at 2026 World Baseball Classic

    Mexico's Joey Meneses, left, and Randy Arozarena are seen as Canada catcher Bo Naylor, top left, tries to catch a throw from right field during a World Baseball Classic game in Phoenix, Wednesday, March 15, 2023. AP / Godofredo A. Vásquez Mexico's Joey Meneses, left, and Randy Arozarena are seen as Canada catcher Bo Naylor, top left, tries to catch a throw from right field during a World Baseball Classic game in Phoenix, Wednesday, March 15, 2023. AP / Godofredo A. Vásquez
    PULLY, Switzerland -

    Canada has drawn into a pool with Puerto Rico, Cuba and Panama at the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

    San Juan, Puerto Rico, will host Pool A from March 6 to 11, with those three nations joined by the winner of a qualifying tournament.

    Canada is ranked 16th in the world, Cuba is eighth, Panama is 10th and Puerto Rico is No. 12.

    Twenty teams, 16 invited from 2023 and four from 2025 qualifiers, will split into four groups at the men's baseball tournament.

    The opening round is scheduled from March 5 to 11. The quarterfinals will happen on March 13 and 14.

    The championship round will start on March 15, with the WBC final scheduled for March 17 in Miami.

    Defending champion and world No. 1 Japan will host No. 11 Australia, No. 15 Czechia, No. 4 Korea and the winner of a qualifier in Pool C in Tokyo from March 5 to 10.

    The United States, the runner-up in 2023 and current No 3, will host No. 18 Britain, No. 14 Italy, No. 2 Mexico and the winner of a qualifier in Pool B in Houston from March 6 to 11.

    Miami will host Pool D from March 6 to 11, featuring No. 9 Dominican Republic, No. 19 Israel, No. 7 Netherlands, No. 6 Venezuela, and the winner of a qualifier.

    Houston and Miami will host the quarterfinals.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2024.

