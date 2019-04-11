Canada downs Germany 5-0, into semifinal of women's world hockey championship
Andrea Lanzl of Germany, left, and Erin Ambrose of Canada during the IIHF Women's Ice Hockey World Championships quarterfinal match Canada vs Germany in Espoo, Finland, Thursday April 11, 2019. (Heikki Saukkomaa/Lehtikuva via AP)
Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, April 11, 2019 2:39PM EDT
ESPOO, Finland - Canada advanced to the semifinal of the women's world hockey championship with a 5-0 win over Germany on Thursday.
Blayre Turnbull scored a pair of goals for Canada in a quarterfinal victory at Metro Areena.
The Canadians awaited the winner of a later quarterfinal between Finland and the Czech Republic to determine their semifinal opponent.
Natalie Spooner, Brianne Jenner and Laura Stacey also scored for Canada.
Defender Brigette Lacquette had a pair of assists in front of an announced crowd of 744.
Emerance Maschmeyer made nine saves for the shutout in her second start of the tournament.