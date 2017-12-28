Canada downs Davos 4-1, advances to semifinals at Spengler Cup
Canada's Andrew Ebbett celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the game between Team Canada and HC Davos at the 91st Spengler Cup ice hockey tournament in Davos, Switzerland, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017. (Melanie Duchene/Keystone via AP)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, December 28, 2017 8:54PM EST
DAVOS, Switzerland -- Andrew Ebbett scored twice as Canada beat host club HC Davos 4-1 and advanced to the semifinals of the Spengler Cup on Thursday.
Zach Boychuk and PA Parenteau also scored for Canada as the two-time defending champions finished first in their group with a full six points at the pre-Olympic tournament.
Kevin Poulin was solid in goal with 37 saves, allowing only Sam Lofquist's first-period power-play goal.
Gilles Senn stopped 38 shots for Davos (1-1, three points), which must now play a quarter-final game against Finnish side HPK Hameenlinna on Friday.
Canada will next face the winner of a quarter-final between Mountfield HK and Dinamo Riga.
Hockey Canada is using the tournament as a final evaluation before deciding on its Olympic roster in January.