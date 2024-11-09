Canada defence found wanting in 44-14 loss to Chile in men's rugby test in Bucharest

Biden and Trump will meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday, the White House says
U.S. President Joe Biden will host President-elect Donald Trump for a postelection meeting in the Oval Office on Wednesday, the White House said Saturday.
Chile ran in seven tries en route to a 44-14 win over Canada in a men's international rugby test match Saturday.
The Canadian men are ranked 22nd in the world, compared to No. 21 for Chile. Canada faces No. 20 Romania next Saturday at the same venue, the Stadionul Arcul de Triumf.
It was the first meeting between Canada and Chile since October 2021 when the South Americans ended the Canadians' qualification bid for the 2023 World Cup with a 54-46 aggregate victory in their two-legged series.
Canada coach Kingsley Jones is preparing his young side for World Cup qualifying, which starts next year via the Pacific Nations Cup.
Captain Lucas Rumball scored Canada's lone try Saturday, outmuscling a would-be tackler down the left flank in the 77th minute after taking a pass from Cooper Coats. Canada's other points came from three Peter Nelson penalty kicks.
The Garafulic brothers combined for three Chile tries, two to Nicolas and one to younger brother Matias. Cristobal Game, Raimundo Martinez, Benjamin Videla and Domingo Saavedra also had tries for Chile which led 19-9 at the half. Santiago Videla, Benjamin's older brother, kicked three conversions and one penalty.
Chile's matchday lineup also included brothers Alfonso and Diego Escobar and Clemente and Domingo Saavedra.
Canada had its only family affair with Noah and Mason Flesch both starting. Noah, a centre, earned his first cap and Mason, a lock forward, his 12th.
Canada lost hooker Andrew Quattrin to the sin bin in the 68th minute for a dangerous tackle.
"We knew it would be physical," said Jones. "There were a number of head collisions, that shook us a little bit, rattled us. But it’s how we react to that, and how we respond to that, and we’ve got to be better. Ultimately test match rugby is about contact areas and collisions, and Chile came out on top in that area.
“We gifted four tries from open play, that’s the disappointing part. We worked very, very hard, but we never had field position. It shows that to be able to get field position, to be able to win collisions, get game line, is really important … Looking at positives, the guys that came on (from the bench), they did a good job, they put their hand up.”
Chile wasted little time getting started, with Game touching down in the corner in the first minute after Canada mishandled the opening kickoff.
A Nelson penalty reduced the Chilean lead to 5-3 in the fifth minute and the fly half put Canada ahead 6-5 in the 10th minute with another penalty.
Canada's defence was ripped apart in the 12th minute, with Martinez slicing through defenders for a converted try and 12-6 lead. The Canadian defenders were found wanting again in the 26th minute on a converted try by Matias Garafulic that upped the lead to 19-6.
Nelson converted a penalty kick on the stroke of halftime.
Chile added second half-tries by Benjamin Videla, Saavedra and a pair from Nicolas Garafulic. Canada, meanwhile, was largely unable to dent the Chilean defence.
Jones's 32-man tour roster includes 25 players who took part in the Pacific Nations Cup, which saw Canada lose to No. 14 Japan (55-28), the 19th-ranked United States (28-15) and No. 16 Tonga (30-17) in August and September.
The Canadian men split their two earlier test matches in July in Ottawa, beating Romania 35-22 and losing 73-12 to No. 7 Scotland.
__
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2024
The majority of strokes could be prevented, according to new guidelines aimed at helping people and their doctors do just that.
One of 43 monkeys bred for medical research that escaped a compound in South Carolina has been recovered unharmed, officials said Saturday.
Actor Tony Todd, known for his haunting portrayal of a killer in the horror film “Candyman” and roles in many other films and television shows, has died, his longtime manager confirmed. He was 69.
Qatar is suspending its role as a mediator in talks between Israel and Hamas after concluding that the two sides are no longer negotiating in good faith, two sources familiar with the situation tell CNN.
Cynicism is on the rise. Should that come as any surprise given today’s divisive global conflicts and our fraught political landscape? Even the weather seems like it’s out to get us.
Another man charged with carrying a flaming torch with the intent to intimidate during a 2017 rally at the University of Virginia campus has agreed to a plea deal.
As I see other generations of music lovers say music was so much better when they were younger, I wondered why. We can’t all be right — or maybe we are? I talked to experts in how music influences our brains to find out.
Thousands of Spaniards marched in the eastern city of Valencia on Saturday to demand the resignation of the regional president in charge of the emergency response to last week's catastrophic floods that left more than 200 dead and others missing.
St. Thomas police say they arrested a 72-year-old St. Thomas resident after their ex-partner reported receiving flowers and a note left on the porch.
Quebec provincial police (SQ) found a man who escaped lawful custody in the Laurentians.
Saskatchewan RCMP is urging motorists to exercise caution after a series of five collisions involving moose occurred on Friday evening.
The service of Chinese Canadian soldiers in the First and Second World Wars will be honoured by an exhibition at the Chinese Canadian Museum in Vancouver.
Alex Decoteau didn’t live to see his 30th birthday, but what he accomplished in his 29 years of life was simply remarkable.
Lawyers for an alleged high-ranking member of the Italian Mafia in Toronto claim evidence is being used against him that is the product of foreign interference by Italian police.
Women are sharing information on social media about a feminist movement in which straight women refuse to marry, have children, date or have sex with men.
Trump had a clear edge among Hispanic voters “very concerned” about the cost of food. Half said he would better handle the economy than Harris.
An Israeli airstrike left at least seven dead, among them five siblings, three of whom were deaf and mute, officials and a resident said Saturday.
Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof on Saturday canceled a trip to United Nations climate talks in Azerbaijan so he can stay in the Netherlands to deal with the fallout from assaults on fans of Maccabi Tel Aviv soccer team in Amsterdam that authorities condemned as antisemitic.
The Public Service Alliance of Canada says the government held a briefing with unions on Thursday to discuss the 'Refocusing Government Spending Initiative." PSAC says, "without prior consultation, the government unilaterally announced their plans to cut costs across the federal public service."
The Supreme Court may have succeeded in sidestepping the request from Droits collectifs Québec (DCQ), which had dragged its registrar before the Federal Court to compel the translation into French of some 6,000 decisions made before 1969 that were only available in English.
Canada will apologize to Inuit in Nunavik for the killing of sled dogs between the mid-1950s until the late 1960s, minister Gary Anandasangaree said.
New Brunswick health officials are urging residents to get vaccinated after 11 new cases of measles were confirmed in the province.
Health Canada has approved Moderna's mRNA vaccine to protect against respiratory syncytial virus in adults age 60 and older, available next year.
Elwood Edwards, who voiced America Online’s ever-present 'You’ve got mail' greeting, has died Tuesday at his home in New Bern, N. C. He was 74.
In 1916, Harold Wrong plucked a flower from the fields of Somme, France and tucked it into a letter he mailed home to Toronto. For decades, the type of flower sent remained a mystery.
New technology that was tested at the Assiniboine Park Zoo has arrived in Churchill to help track polar bears.
Taylor Swift's Toronto era is nearly here. And here's how much fans shelled out to see her perform in the city.
Contract negotiations resume today in Vancouver in a labour dispute that has paralyzed container cargo shipping at British Columbia's ports since Monday.
Televisions that measure 97 inches (and more) diagonally across – a.k.a. XXL TVs – are becoming a huge hit as the cost of giant screens sinks sharply, and viewers look to replace the screens they bought during the peak of the pandemic a few years ago.
Canada added lower-than-expected 14,500 jobs in October and wages of permanent employees rose, data showed on Friday, as the economy grappled to absorb the slack built up due to a rapidly rising population amid an overheated market.
Tourists in Rome won't be allowed to toss coins into the Trevi Fountain. A walkway now gives limited access to the monument during maintenance work.
Decluttering your closet can be an easy task when you follow the "one in, one out" rule according to an Ottawa specialist.
A Maui man who lost a part of his leg to a shark bite is now out of the hospital and thanking those who saved his life and helped him recover.
The Canadian Premier League intends to expand by two teams in 2026.
A driver's trip from London, Ont. to Ottawa to visit their girlfriend ended in a traffic stop for speeding on Highway 417, according to police.
Recall notices have been issued for some Volkswagen models from 2006 to 2019 for airbag safety issues.
Two suspects accused of selling stolen cars while employed at a legitimate car dealership in Toronto are now facing a combined 176 charges, police say.
A congestion crisis, a traffic nightmare, or unrelenting gridlock -- whatever you call it, most agree that Toronto has a congestion problem. To alleviate some of the gridlock, the Ontario government has announced it plans to remove bike lanes from three major roadways.
For the second year in a row, the ‘Gift-a-Family’ campaign is hoping to make the holidays happier for children and families in need throughout Barrie.
Some of the most prolific photographers behind CTV Skywatch Pics of the Day use the medium for fun, therapy, and connection.
A young family from Codroy Valley, N.L., is happy to be on land and resting with their newborn daughter, Miley, after an overwhelming, yet exciting experience at sea.
As Connor Nijsse prepared to remove some old drywall during his garage renovation, he feared the worst.
A group of women in Chester, N.S., has been busy on the weekends making quilts – not for themselves, but for those in need.
A Vancouver artist whose streetside singing led to a chance encounter with one of the world's biggest musicians is encouraging aspiring performers to try their hand at busking.
Ten-thousand hand-knit poppies were taken from the Sanctuary Arts Centre and displayed on the fence surrounding the Dartmouth Cenotaph on Monday.
A Vancouver man is saying goodbye to his nine-to-five and embarking on a road trip from the Canadian Arctic to Antarctica.
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound and parts of the Fraser Valley and Sunshine Coast as another storm approaches.
The emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver, B.C., will be closed for 31 hours this weekend, the second such closure in a week and the third since the start of November.
The Toronto police are investigating after an adult male was shot in the downtown area early Saturday morning.
JJ Peterka scored the lone shootout goal, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Calgary Flames 3-2 on Saturday.
Calgary police are investigating a crash between a minivan and a school bus on Friday.
Highway 599 near Coronation was closed in both directions on Saturday for a police operation.
As the possibility of mass deportations looms following Donald Trump's re-election on Tuesday, border towns like the City of Cornwall are preparing for a potential influx of asylum seekers.
Ottawa city councillor George Darouze has announced he is seeking to become a Progressive Conservative candidate for the riding of Carleton in the next provincial election.
A battle is brewing between the city and people who live in Montreal’s Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood after it tried to shut off access to a popular wooded area.
Some 300 Montrealers received an early holiday present on Saturday – a brand new winter jacket, courtesy of an NBA player and his family.
The bike path and sidewalk on the west side of the Jacques-Cartier Bridge has reopened after closing without warning Tuesday.
A boy is in hospital after being stabbed at a McDonald's in Beaumaris on Friday.
Without a major injection of funding, rural municipalities say highways, bridges and sewers could see severe failures.
New Brunswick health officials are urging residents to get vaccinated after 11 new cases of measles were confirmed in the province.
Nova Scotia's New Democratic Party says a candidate criticized by the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs for "troubling" and "damaging" social media posts is no longer running for the party in the Nov. 26 general election.
Manitoba RCMP officers are canvassing an Interlake community this weekend as part of an ongoing homicide investigation.
Two people were evacuated early Saturday morning after a house fire in Winnipeg’s North End.
Elections Saskatchewan completed the final step in the vote counting process from the provincial election on Saturday.
Twilight Tech Arcade, an entertainment location specializing in retro gaming, is closing its doors for the foreseeable future.
Saskatchewan is expecting a new shipment of updated COVID-19 vaccines next week, after a supply hiccup meant some couldn’t get their vaccine at the same time as their flu shot.
Police say on Nov. 2, two female victims were sexually assaulted by a man in separate incidents.
Police said officers responded to the area of Christopher Drive and Champlain Boulevard Friday afternoon for a report of a robbery.
While banks and post offices will be closed nationwide on Remembrance Day, shops and businesses could be open depending on where you live in Canada.
Saskatoon voters will have until 6 p.m. Saturday to vote early in the city’s civic elections scheduled on Nov. 13.
Police say that a 16-year-old was attacked with a sword Nov. 3 in Cobalt, Ont., in a case of intimate partner violence.
Police have arrested a 15-year-old in connection with a break-in and $50,000 in damage done to the Centennial Arena in Elliot Lake in September.
One by one, students from elementary schools walked to the centre of Vimy Ridge Park in London, Ont. to lay a wreath at the memorial.
The Neighbourhood Decision Making program was launched in 2017 to give Londoners in five areas of the city a chance to submit ideas and earn money to make them come to life.
A man from Grey County is facing charges related to a drug bust by South Bruce OPP.
A former Barrie landlord says she been scammed by a woman recently charged by provincial police with posing as a nurse after allegedly falsifying her credentials to work in long-term care homes.
A heavy police presence has been seen in an Innisfil neighbourhood throughout the day.
Stayner Community Centre hosted an exhibition game of blind hockey Saturday afternoon, featuring a matchup between players and goaltenders who are fully blind.
Windsor police attended the Ambassador Bridge for an ongoing investigation Saturday.
A property check has led to impaired driving charges for one person, according to Chatham-Kent police.
Police in Kamloops, B.C., are reminding parents and guardians to check their children's Halloween candy after receiving a report of a mother finding a razor blade in one of her daughter's treats.
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
The Southern Alberta Recreation Association is officially announcing the Town of Taber as next year’s host for the Southern Alberta Summer Games.
The Lethbridge Hurricanes broke open a close game with three goals in the first two minutes of the third period as they defeated the Warriors 7-3 in a game played Friday night in Moose Jaw.
There might not a lot snow just yet, but many southern Albertans are still itching to get outdoors.
Mayors of the five largest cities in northern Ontario met in North Bay the last two days to discuss a range of critical issues impacting their cities and the region.
Residents in the Sault expressed concerns ranging from vandalism to privacy invasions during recent consultations on the city's plan to install automated speed enforcement cameras.
A Memorial University scientist says the mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches are actually gobs of plastic -- and they need to be cleaned up.
School staff are being struck more often, students are fighting more frequently, and police are increasingly being called to school grounds, according to data compiled and released this week by the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association.
Newfoundland and Labrador's auditor general has issued a warning about the province's financial position as the government announced it would finish the 2024-25 fiscal year with a higher-than-expected deficit.
