

The Canadian Press





PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of -- Rebecca Johnston and Melodie Daoust each scored twice as Canada opened its quest for a fifth staight Olympic women's hockey title with a 5-0 win over the Olympic Athletes from Russia on Sunday.

Haley Irwin also scored for Canada, while Marie-Philip Poulin had three assists.

Canadian goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens stopped all 18 shots she faced for the win in her Olympic debut.

Nadeshda Morozova stopped 33 of 38 shots in the Russian net. She was replaced after Canada's fifth goal by Nadezhda Alexandrova, who stopped all 10 shots she faced.

The United States beat Finland 3-1 earlier in Pool A play.

Canada faces the Finns on Tuesday and the Americans on Wednesday.