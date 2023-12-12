Sports

    Canada coach Bev Priestman not surprised by level of social media abuse directed at female players

    Canada's coach Bev Priestman gestures during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and Canada in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, July 31, 2023. Looking to build on last month’s Olympic qualifying win over Jamaica, Canada coach Priestman names her roster for a pair of women’s soccer friendlies against No. 9 Brazil in Montreal and Halifax.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Hamish Blair Canada's coach Bev Priestman gestures during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and Canada in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, July 31, 2023. Looking to build on last month’s Olympic qualifying win over Jamaica, Canada coach Priestman names her roster for a pair of women’s soccer friendlies against No. 9 Brazil in Montreal and Halifax.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Hamish Blair

    Canada coach Bev Priestman was not surprised at a report detailing the social media abuse female players encounter these days.

    One in five players (152) at the Women's World Cup this summer received "targeted discriminatory, abusive or threatening messaging," according to FIFA and FIFPRO, the global players' association.

    The report, released Monday, suggested players at the Women's World Cup were 29 per cent more likely to receive online abuse than those at the men's tournament in 2022. The study was based on data from FIFA's Social Media Protection Service (SMPS), which tries to help shield players, teams and officials from online abuse and hate speech.

    Almost half of "detected and verified" abusive messages were homophobic, sexual and sexist.

    "Social media training and how we protect our players is really really important," Priestman said Tuesday from Zurich. "But it definitely didn't surprise me, because I think it's the world in which we live in."

    The report analyzed abusive content from all the major social media platforms during the Women's World Cup co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand in July and August. FIFA said 5.1 million posts and comments in 35 different languages were analyzed. More than 400,000 comments were reported and hidden.

    The report said the U.S. and Argentina were the teams most targeted for abuse. The report listed the 10 most-targeted teams, with Canada not featuring in the list.

    Priestman said the Canadian team culture has helped shelter her players.

    "I think we have a pretty good team policy," she said. "I know for myself, coming in with Canada, we won't talk about anything that's in the media in our environment. That's because you've got some very good, experienced players who've brought in a culture of, when you're in a tournament, being off social media or at least trying to have a team policy around how we use that."

    The goal is "to stay present and on our path rather than maybe being deviated by the opinions of others."

    ---

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2023.

    BREAKING Canada breaks with long-standing Israel stance at UN in voting for Gaza ceasefire

    Canada voted in favour of a non-binding resolution at the United Nations on Tuesday that calls for 'an immediate humanitarian ceasefire' between Israel and Hamas, in a move that broke with years of Canadian policy and shocked Jewish groups. The vote at the UN General Assembly represents a shift in Canada's long-standing position of siding with Israel on major resolutions at the international body and arguing the Jewish state is unfairly called out in global forums.

    AGING IN CANADA This is what Canada will look like in 20 years – are we ready for an aging population?

    New data reveals Canada's senior population is expected to exceed 11 million people by 2043. This rapid rise in the number of older Canadians will have wide-reaching implications on sectors such as health care and employment, with experts sounding the alarm that Canada is not prepared to handle an aging population.

    Carolyn Bennett stepping down as Liberal MP for Toronto-St. Paul's after 26 years

    Longtime Liberal Carolyn Bennett says she is retiring as the MP for Toronto-St. Paul's after 26 years. The former family doctor delivered her final speech in the House of Commons just a week before her 73rd birthday, saying she made a tough decision in 1997 to leave medicine for a career in politics but has never regretted it.

