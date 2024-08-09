Sports

    • Canada claims silver medal in women's beach volleyball after dropping final to Brazil

    Canada's Brandie Wilkerson, right, and Melissa Humana-Paredes celebrate a point in the women's beach volleyball gold medal match between Brazil and Canada, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Paris, France. (Robert F. Bukaty / AP Photo) Canada's Brandie Wilkerson, right, and Melissa Humana-Paredes celebrate a point in the women's beach volleyball gold medal match between Brazil and Canada, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Paris, France. (Robert F. Bukaty / AP Photo)
    Canadian beach volleyball players Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson will settle for silver at the Paris Games. 

    They dropped a 2-1 (26-24, 12-21, 15-10) decision to Brazil's Ana Patricia Ramos and Eduarda Santos (Duda) Lisboa in Friday's final at Eiffel Tower Stadium. 

    It's the first time a Canadian women's team has reached the Olympic podium in the sport. 

    Humana-Paredes and Wilkerson, both from Toronto, lost two of three matches in pool play and won a lucky-loser match just to reach the round of 16.

    They shared a fifth-place finish with different partners at the Tokyo Games in 2021.

    Canada's only other Olympic beach volleyball medal came in 1996 when Mark Heese and John Child won men's bronze in Atlanta.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published  Aug. 9, 2024.

    Algeria's Imane Khelif wins Olympic women's boxing gold

    Algerian boxer Imane Khelif has won a gold medal Friday at the Paris Olympics, emerging as a champion from a tumultuous run at the Games where she endured intense scrutiny in the ring and online abuse from around the world over misconceptions about her womanhood.

    N.S. artist transforms cloud formations into clay art

    Judy Gordon was travelling in Newfoundland last spring, looking for inspiration. The Nova Scotia-based artist was booked for a solo exhibition in Halifax in August and she needed a subject or idea to transform into something eye-catching and striking for patrons.

