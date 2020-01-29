Canada captain Christine Sinclair ties world scoring record
The Canadian Press Published Wednesday, January 29, 2020 5:46PM EST
Canada's Christine Sinclair (left) and Costa Rica's Shirley Cruz chase a through ball during first half international women's soccer action in Toronto on Sunday, June 11, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)
EDINBURG, TEXAS -- Canada's Christine Sinclair has made soccer history.
The Canada captain tied American Abby Wambach's world-record total of 184 career goals with a penalty kick on Wednesday, scoring against St. Kitts and Nevis at the CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying Championship.
