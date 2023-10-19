Canada captain Christine Sinclair posts teaser short video on social media
One day after Canada coach Bev Priestman gingerly handled a question about Christine Sinclair's future, the Canada captain offered a hint on social media Thursday.
Sinclair posted a short teaser video showing a pair of soccer boots tied to a crossbar, gently swinging in the wind to a soundtrack of kids playing. The video then morphs into a black screen with a white Maple Leaf over Sinclair's No. 12. The Maple Leaf turns red as Sinclair's signature appears below.
Sinclair was not definitive about her future after the World Cup this summer, essentially saying she is taking one game at a time. The 40-year-old from Burnaby, B.C., is the world's all-time leading international goal-scorer with 190 goals in 327 appearances.
Sinclair is on the roster for Canada's two friendlies against Brazil later this month. But Priestman wasn't saying anything more about her captain's future when asked about it in a media availability Wednesday.
"It's obviously the question on everyone's mind," Priestman said. "What I can confirm and what you see is obviously Christine is available and selected for this (FIFA international) window.
"We've obviously had some confidential conversations about where Christine's at and what the future looms like. But I don't feel like that's my place to communicate that."
Priestman added she was "thrilled to have her in the environment again."
Sinclair, who has played 19 games for the NWSL's Portland Thorns this season, including 13 starts, is one of 26 players called up for games against Brazil on Oct. 28 at Saputo Stadium in Montreal and Oct. 31 in Halifax at Wanderers Ground.
Sinclair was 16 when she made her senior debut for Canada in March 2000, at the time Canada's youngest-ever player.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2023
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Jewish groups call on Trudeau to clarify Gaza blast comments, Canada won't comment on culpability
Facing calls to clarify his previous comments, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday the Canadian government is working 'rapidly' with allies to determine exactly what happened in the Gaza hospital blast that's become a point of contention amid the Israel-Hamas war.
'An embarrassment to the health-care system': Nurses reveal issues they see on the job
New data shows that errors are growing in Canadian hospitals, as one in 17 hospitalizations from March 2022 to March 2023 involved a patient experiencing harm, according to a new report..
Woman found following north-side Edmonton abduction, Amber Alert by police
A blind, non-verbal woman has been located a half-hour after Edmonton police issued an Amber Alert Thursday night warning she had been abducted from the city's north side.
'There are bombs everywhere': 11-year-old Canadian in Gaza sends video to father asking for help
In Gaza, as the death toll continues to rise, so too does the worry for Canadians trapped in the area, including seven members of one extended family waiting for a path home.
DEVELOPING Israel bombards Gaza with airstrikes and readies troops for a ground assault: latest updates
Israel has agreed to allow Egypt to deliver limited humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip while the Israeli military keeps up its airstrikes on the Palestinian territory.
Canada captain Christine Sinclair posts teaser short video on social media
One day after Canada coach Bev Priestman gingerly handled a question about Christine Sinclair's future, the Canada captain offered a hint on social media Thursday.
Labour minister promises action to prevent repeat of B.C. port strike dispute
Canada's labour minister says the federal government's newest attempt to prevent disruptive disputes at British Columbia's ports will lead to change this time.
N.S. woman known as the 'Queen of Socks' collects thousands of pairs of socks for local homeless shelters
For the last three years, Mary Crosby has been collecting thousands of pairs of socks to give back to the local shelters to those who need it most.
Hate crimes have increased since start of Israel-Hamas war: Toronto police chief
The number of hate crime calls to Toronto police has risen since the war between Israel and Hamas broke out earlier this month, the police chief has said.
Politics
-
Jewish groups call on Trudeau to clarify Gaza blast comments, Canada won't comment on culpability
Facing calls to clarify his previous comments, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday the Canadian government is working 'rapidly' with allies to determine exactly what happened in the Gaza hospital blast that's become a point of contention amid the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Joly accuses India of acting 'contrary to international law' as Canada pulls 41 diplomats amid immunity concerns
Canada has evacuated 41 diplomats and their 42 family members from India after Delhi made good on its threat to strip them of their diplomatic immunity, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Thursday. This move will impact the level of service delivery Canada will be able to provide in that country.
-
Concerns over housing, environment take different turns as Canadians feel financial strain: Nanos
Housing has become the second highest area of concern for Canadians, closely following inflation, according to weekly tracking by Nanos Research. This month, concern for the environment dropped steeply amid widespread financial strain.
Health
-
Why some worry about the rise of private agency health-care staffing firms in Canada
There were more than 41,955 job postings across Canada for nurses in the first quarter of 2023, missing manpower that is affecting hospital staffing, closing rural ERs and fuelling the expansion of companies that supply temporary nurses. The trend is triggering worry that it is slowly privatizing the backbone of health services — nursing care — with an urgent call for more scrutiny.
-
'An embarrassment to the health-care system': Nurses reveal issues they see on the job
New data shows that errors are growing in Canadian hospitals, as one in 17 hospitalizations from March 2022 to March 2023 involved a patient experiencing harm, according to a new report..
-
1 in 3 Canadians don't know the difference between heart attack and cardiac arrest, poll finds
According to a new poll, one in three Canadians do not understand the difference between cardiac arrest and a heart attack, or the different signs of a heart attack in women compared to men.
Sci-Tech
-
Musk's X cashes in on 'superspreaders' of Israel-Hamas misinformation, new report finds
Some of the biggest peddlers of misinformation about the Israel-Hamas war on Elon Musk’s X platform are premium, so-called 'verified' accounts that pay the social media company formerly known as Twitter to promote their posts to boost visibility, a report released Thursday found.
-
U.S. is receiving dozens of UFO reports a month, senior Pentagon official tells CNN
The U.S. government is receiving dozens of reports of unidentified anomalous phenomena, more commonly known as UFOs, each month, according to the director of the office established to investigate the incidents.
-
EU demands Meta and TikTok detail efforts to curb disinformation from Israel-Hamas war
The European Union on Thursday demanded Meta and TikTok detail their efforts to curb illegal content and disinformation during the Israel-Hamas war, flexing the power of a new law that threatens billions in fines if tech giants fail to do enough to protect users.
Entertainment
-
Britney Spears' book 'The Woman In Me' makes private details public, and public events personal
Britney Spears' highly anticipated memoir 'The Woman in Me' will be released Tuesday, revealing the pop superstar's personal take on events that have played out publicly in her decades as one of the most scrutinized figures in American life, along with private moments that she previously kept under wraps.
-
300-year-old painting stolen by an American soldier during World War II returned to German museum
After a stopover in the U.S. that lasted the better part of a century, a baroque landscape painting that went missing during World War II was returned to Germany on Thursday.
-
Marlon Wayans says he is being unfairly prosecuted after being racially targeted by gate agent
Actor and comedian Marlon Wayans says he is being unfairly prosecuted for disturbing the peace over a dispute with an airline employee who he alleges targeted him because of his race.