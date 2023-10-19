Canada captain Christine Sinclair posts teaser short video on social media

One day after Canada coach Bev Priestman gingerly handled a question about Christine Sinclair's future, the Canada captain offered a hint on social media Thursday.

Sinclair posted a short teaser video showing a pair of soccer boots tied to a crossbar, gently swinging in the wind to a soundtrack of kids playing. The video then morphs into a black screen with a white Maple Leaf over Sinclair's No. 12. The Maple Leaf turns red as Sinclair's signature appears below.

Sinclair was not definitive about her future after the World Cup this summer, essentially saying she is taking one game at a time. The 40-year-old from Burnaby, B.C., is the world's all-time leading international goal-scorer with 190 goals in 327 appearances.

Sinclair is on the roster for Canada's two friendlies against Brazil later this month. But Priestman wasn't saying anything more about her captain's future when asked about it in a media availability Wednesday.

"It's obviously the question on everyone's mind," Priestman said. "What I can confirm and what you see is obviously Christine is available and selected for this (FIFA international) window.

"We've obviously had some confidential conversations about where Christine's at and what the future looms like. But I don't feel like that's my place to communicate that."

Priestman added she was "thrilled to have her in the environment again."

Sinclair, who has played 19 games for the NWSL's Portland Thorns this season, including 13 starts, is one of 26 players called up for games against Brazil on Oct. 28 at Saputo Stadium in Montreal and Oct. 31 in Halifax at Wanderers Ground.

Sinclair was 16 when she made her senior debut for Canada in March 2000, at the time Canada's youngest-ever player.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2023