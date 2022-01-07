Canada captain Christine Sinclair misses out on final list of FIFA award nominees

Canada's Christine Sinclair (left) and Costa Rica's Shirley Cruz chase a through ball during first half international women's soccer action in Toronto on Sunday, June 11, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young Canada's Christine Sinclair (left) and Costa Rica's Shirley Cruz chase a through ball during first half international women's soccer action in Toronto on Sunday, June 11, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

MORE SPORTS NEWS