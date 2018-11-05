

The Canadian Press





PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. -- Rebecca Johnston and Melodie Daoust both had a power-play goal and two assists, while Shannon Szabados and Emerance Maschmeyer combined to make 17 saves for a shutout in Canada's 6-0 win over Finland in a Four Nations Cup tuneup on Sunday.

Marie-Philip Poulin, on the power play, Renata Fast, shorthanded, Sarah Nurse and Natalie Spooner also found the back of the net for Canada.

Szabados started the game for the Canadians before being spelled by Maschmeyer 10 minutes into the second period.

Eveliina Suonpaa made 25 saves in the loss.

Canada capitalized on three of five power-play opportunities, while Finland was scoreless in three chances.

The Four Nations Cup begins Tuesday in Saskatoon and wraps up on Nov. 10. Canada will open the four-country tournament against Sweden at the SaskTel Centre.

Since the debut of the tournament in 1996, Canada has won gold 14 times.