Canada beats Japan 8-3 in women's curling to get in Winter Games playoff contention
Canada's Emma Miskew, Joanne Courtney, skip Rachel Homan and Lisa Weagle, left to right, celebrate their victory over Switzerland in preliminary round in women's curling at the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Gangneung, South Korea, on Sunday, February 18, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, February 18, 2018 10:00PM EST
GANGNEUNG, Korea, Republic Of -- Rachel Homan has put Canada's women's curling team into playoff contention with an 8-3 win over Japan at the Pyeongchang Olympics.
The Canadians have won three straight after beginning the tournament with three losses.
Homan stole four in the fifth end to take a 6-1 lead over Satsuki Fujisawa's rink.
Japan came back with a deuce in the next end but Homan's two points in the seventh led to Fujisawa offering handshakes and conceding defeat.
The win put Canada into a tie for fourth with China and Britain at 3-3.
Canada plays China on Tuesday and Britain on Wednesday to close out the round-robin portion of the event. The top four teams after the round robin advance to the semifinals.
On the men's side, Canada's Kevin Koe faces the U.S. later Monday.