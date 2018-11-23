Canada beats Hong Kong to qualify for 2019 Rugby World Cup
Hong Kong's Max Woodward, left, tries to stop Canada's DTH Van Der Merwe, tackled by during the 2019 Japan Rugby Union World Cup qualifying match between Canada and Hong Kong, in Marseille, southern France, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Claude Paris)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, November 23, 2018 4:47PM EST
MARSEILLE, France -- Canada is going to the Rugby World Cup.
The Canadian men defeated Hong Kong 27-10 Friday to finish a perfect 3-0-0 at a last-chance qualifying tournament in Marseille, France. Canada previously beat Kenya and Germany at the repechage.
The road doesn't get any easier for the Canadians, currently ranked 21st in the world.
The repechage winner slots into Pool B at next year's World Cup alongside top-ranked New Zealand, No. 5 South Africa, No. 14 Italy and No. 23 Namibia.
The Canadian men have never missed out on the sport's showcase event. But it was a lot more difficult getting there this time.
In past years, Canada qualified at the first attempt. This time it had to qualify via the last-ditch repechage after losing qualifying series against the U.S. and Uruguay.