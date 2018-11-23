

The Canadian Press





MARSEILLE, France -- Canada is going to the Rugby World Cup.

The Canadian men defeated Hong Kong 27-10 Friday to finish a perfect 3-0-0 at a last-chance qualifying tournament in Marseille, France. Canada previously beat Kenya and Germany at the repechage.

The road doesn't get any easier for the Canadians, currently ranked 21st in the world.

The repechage winner slots into Pool B at next year's World Cup alongside top-ranked New Zealand, No. 5 South Africa, No. 14 Italy and No. 23 Namibia.

The Canadian men have never missed out on the sport's showcase event. But it was a lot more difficult getting there this time.

In past years, Canada qualified at the first attempt. This time it had to qualify via the last-ditch repechage after losing qualifying series against the U.S. and Uruguay.