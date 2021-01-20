MIES, SWITZERLAND -- Canada Basketball says it is disappointed with sanctions handed down by basketball's international governing body after the country pulled out of two FIBA AmeriCup 2022 qualifying games in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

FIBA announced Wednesday that Canada Basketball has been fined 160,000 Swiss francs (C$227,138) and docked a point in the standings for withdrawing from games against Cuba on Nov. 29 and the US Virgin Islands on Nov. 30.

Half of the fine and loss of the standing point have been deferred, contingent on Canada Basketball meeting its obligations at the next FIBA competition.

The games were to be held in a bubble format in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, but Canada Basketball said at the time that participating would have contradicted health and safety and travel regulations in place due to the pandemic.

Canada Basketball maintained its stance in a statement on Wednesday and said it plans to submit an appeal to the FIBA Appeals' Panel.

“In the midst of an unprecedented global pandemic that has claimed the lives of over two million people around the world, and infected 96 million more, never did we think we'd be forced to make a decision between the well-being of players and staff, and sanctioning for an inability to safely participate in an international competition,” Canada Basketball said.

The organization added the fine will “have a significant, negative impact on our operational capacity, diverting funds which exist to continue our long-held mandate of growing our game at a grassroots level in Canada, while also funding high performance programs to compete in upcoming international competitions.”

Provided Canada retains the standings point, it sits fourth in its qualifying group with three points from two games. Dominican Republic leads with seven points from four games, and Cuba and the U.S. Virgin Islands each have four points from three games.

Canada is slated to play four games in the next qualifying window, starting with a match with the U.S. Virgin Islands Feb. 17 and a meeting with Cuba a day later.

The top three teams at the qualifying tournament will advance to the FIBA AmeriCup, which is scheduled to take place next September.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2021.