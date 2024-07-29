Canada appeals FIFA's six-point Olympic women's soccer deduction

BREAKING Canada wins first gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics
Christa Deguchi has won Canada's first gold medal of the Paris Olympics with a victory in the under-57 kilogram judo event.
The Canadian Olympic Committee and Canada Soccer are appealing FIFA's six-point penalty to the national women's soccer team in the wake of a spying scandal at the Paris Games.
FIFA docked the points on Saturday as part of a punishment that included a fine for Canada Soccer and the suspension of three coaching staff members for one year.
A team analyst was caught using a drone to spy on New Zealand’s practices before the start of competition.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport’s special Olympic court in Paris confirmed today that it had received the appeal, officially kicking off the process.
A hearing will likely be held Tuesday and a ruling is expected Wednesday, before Canada's final group stage game against Colombia in Nice.
Canada opened the tournament with a 2-1 win over New Zealand before pulling out a stunning 2-1 victory over France after scoring late in injury time. The win over the host side ensured the defending champion Canadians still have a chance of reaching the knockout stage.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2024.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
At least eight people, some of them children, were injured in stabbings in northwest England on Monday, emergency services said. Police said they had detained a man and seized a knife.
The FBI says former President Donald Trump has agreed to be interviewed as part of the investigation into the attempted assassination in Pennsylvania earlier this month, an official said Monday.
The province says it has set aside more than $100 million to purchase five new helicopters for use by police services in the GTA and Ottawa to help combat auto theft, carjackings, and street racing.
It's easy to overlook, neglect and even abuse our teeth, and while a broken bone can heal over time, a damaged tooth can't. CTVNews.ca spoke with a dentist and a professor of dentistry to find out which bad dental habits to avoid for a healthy smile. Here is their best advice.
A combined blood test for cognitive decline has a 90 per cent accuracy rate in determining whether memory loss is due to Alzheimer’s disease, a new study found.
All three U.S. women's sabre fencers lost their opening bouts at the Paris Olympics on Monday under the cloud of an investigation that examined possible match-fixing in qualifying for the Games.
The French government says multiple telecommunications lines have been hit by acts of vandalism, affecting fibre lines and fixed and mobile phone lines as cities around France are hosting events for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Parks Canada officials say they're making progress on battling the blazes in Jasper National Park.
Students and faculty who are participating in a pro-Palestinian encampment at Halifax's Dalhousie University are vowing to stay until their demands are met despite the school's notice to vacate its downtown campus.
The incident commander in charge of the fight to control six wildfires in British Columbia's Slocan Lake region says changing weather conditions in the area pose a challenge for crews.
The two men who helped Calgary get a replacement pipe to help repair the city's ruptured feeder main were honoured over the weekend.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday vowed heavy retaliation against Hezbollah amid furious diplomatic efforts to prevent a spiral into regional war following a weekend rocket strike that killed 12 children in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights.
More than 5,000 people isolated by flooding in northwest North Korea were rescued in airlifts and other evacuation work supervised by leader Kim Jong Un, state media reported Monday.
Venezuela's opposition and President Nicolas Maduro's government were locked in a high-stakes standoff after each side claimed victory in a presidential vote that millions in the long-suffering nation saw as their best shot to end 25 years of single-party rule.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has regained weight and is suffering from obesity-related health problems including high blood pressure and diabetes, and his officials are looking for new medicines abroad to treat them, South Korea’s spy agency told lawmakers on Monday.
The Liberal government says measures to monitor and assess foreign interference threats will be part of all future federal byelections, not just general elections.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced the dates for two federal byelections to be held on September 16, according to a government release Sunday morning.
With the Liberals' consistently poor polling numbers, and rumours Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could be working to get former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney into politics, political strategists weigh in on whether the former central banker could be the answer to the party's woes.
A new study suggests the rate of high blood pressure disorders in pregnancy has risen over the last decade in Canada.
Protein intake is necessary for your body, as it helps with hair growth, skin glow and hormone production, an Ottawa nutritionist says.
In a fresh broadside against one of the world's most popular technology companies, the U.S. Justice Department late Friday accused TikTok of harnessing the capability to gather bulk information on users based on views on divisive social issues like gun control, abortion and religion.
A manipulated video that mimics the voice of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris saying things she did not say is raising concerns about the power of artificial intelligence to mislead with Election Day about three months away.
Already more than a month late getting back, two NASA astronauts will remain at the International Space Station until engineers finish working on problems plaguing their Boeing capsule, officials said Thursday.
Thousands of Taylor Swift fans have gotten free seats to her concerts in Munich on a grassy hill near the concert venue.
Edna O'Brien, Ireland's literary pride and outlaw who scandalized her native land with her debut novel 'The Country Girls' before gaining international acclaim as a storyteller and iconoclast that found her welcomed everywhere from Dublin to the White House, has died. She was 93.
Marvel Studios returned to San Diego Comic-Con with dancing Deadpool variants and a choir for a panel that included news about the next two 'Avengers' films and surprise guests, including Harrison Ford and Robert Downey Jr.
A U.S. court has dismissed three claims made by a former BlackBerry Ltd. employee who alleges the company's chief executive sexually harassed her and then retaliated against her after she reported the behaviour.
Triple O's is not alone in experiencing the year-round cold beverage boom some attribute to social media, younger consumers and evolving palates.
Some 1,000 workers at three well-known Montreal hotels called a surprise 24-hour strike on Sunday. The Queen Elizabeth, Marriott Château Champlain and Bonaventure hotels are all striking simultaneously to improve their working conditions, the Conférence des syndicats nationaux (CSN), which represents them, said in a press release.
First there was the three-year cruise that never took off. Now, another company aiming to be the first to produce a round-the-world residential cruise at a reasonable price has delayed departure by two months.
Imani Nadir says she looked high and low for a hairdresser when she moved to Montreal in 2022. Finally, after six months of making calls and sending emails, the 20-year-old came across Two Horses, a Montreal hair salon offering specialized services to women who wear face or head coverings.
There are some aspects of girl math that are actually fair game, according to Concordia University economics professor Moshe Lander.
British swimmer Adam Peaty has tested positive for COVID, Team GB said on Monday, a day after he narrowly missed out on the 100 meters breaststroke gold at the Olympic Games in Paris.
Serbia's Novak Djokovic overcame a brief bout of nerves in the second set to beat 14-times French Open champion Rafael Nadal 6-1 6-4 at the Paris Olympics on Monday and move into the third round.
Orillia OPP arrested and charged a driver with impaired driving after flashing their high beams.
A woman in Waterloo, Ont. is out thousands of dollars for a car crash she wasn’t involved in.
For Jakup Ross, a young teen with high-functioning autism, his lemonade stand has become a community staple, known not only for its refreshing beverages but also for its heartwarming mission.
As fire threatened people in Jasper National Park, Colleen Knull sprung into action.
Video posted to social media on Thursday morning appears to show the charred remains of a Jasper, Alta., neighbourhood.
A Saskatchewan-born veteran of the Second World War was recently presented with France's highest national order.
A local First Nations elder and veteran is helping to bring the Ojibwe language to a well-known film for the first time.
A cat who fled her Montreal home nearly a decade ago has been reunited with her family after being found in Ottawa.
A swarm of bees living in a lamppost in Winnipeg’s Sage Creek neighbourhood has found a new home for its hive.
Mounties in Surrey, B.C., are asking for the public's help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.
Given the tough economic times, an art and music studio for children in Vancouver is facing possible closure.
Toronto police say a 17-year-old is in custody after a ride-share driver was repeatedly stabbed by a customer during an attempted carjacking last week.
The province will release a final report on food safety in licensed facility-based childcares on Monday afternoon.
A brief dose of rain over the weekend helped clear the air in Calgary for a couple of days, but smoky conditions have returned as wildfires continue to burn in B.C., Alberta and in the U.S.
The Ontario government is spending $134 million to purchase five new helicopters for use in the Greater Toronto Area and Ottawa. As part of the new Joint Air Support Unit, Ontario Provincial Police will acquire two new H135 helicopters to provide support to police in Ottawa and Toronto in dealing with auto thefts.
Commuters will have an easier time moving around Ottawa today, with Highway 417 and the O-Train reopening after lengthy shutdowns.
A special weather statement has been issued for Montreal due to a 'hot and humid air mass' that is 'currently affecting the province of Quebec.'
With the U.S. election hitting another gear of excitement, Americans living in Montreal are feeling the effects with some working overtime to get out the vote.
A new sex therapy developed by a researcher at the Université de Montréal helps women whose sexual desire has waned, a problem thought to affect between 30 per cent and 40 per cent of adult women.
Three people from Moncton have died after a single-vehicle crash in Mill Cove, N.B., Saturday night.
Dozens of people joined a search for a missing Cape Breton man near a highway exit on Monday morning.
The Halifax Regional Municipality opened two new designated encampment sites on Monday, growing the total amount of official sites in the region to six.
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating a serious assault early Sunday morning in The Maples neighbourhood.
A 49-year-old man is facing several charges, including the dangerous operation of a vehicle, after revving his car’s engine outside Winnipeg police headquarters.
Some self-proclaimed Manitoba “monarch butterfly enthusiasts” are working hard this summer to make sure the endangered species remains in full flight for years to come.
A group of former employees returned to the CKCK Television studio to mark the station’s 70th Anniversary. They say it was a great place to work.
Those travelling in and around the town of Grand Coulee shouldn't be alarmed if they see flames – as SaskEnergy is conducting a controlled natural gas flare in the area.
Regina fire crews are reporting no injuries after responding to a blaze in the North Central neighbourhood.
Police say a 28-year-old has serious injuries after a stabbing in Uptown Waterloo on Friday night.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area of Bent Willow Drive and Old Maple Lane in Kitchener.
Emergency services were called to Silver Aspen Crescent around 2 a.m. Monday.
Firefighters in Prince Albert were called to the Saskatchewan Penitentiary for a reported fire in the prison administration building on Sunday.
The Canadian ball hockey association national youth final was hosted in Saskatoon on Saturday.
Saskatoon firefighters responded to two separate structure fires early Saturday morning.
Provincial police say a man was charged with impaired driving during a compliance check at a northern Ontario beach Sunday afternoon and clarify when you are legally allowed to consume alcohol on a boat.
The Ford government has announced another multi-year agreement with Shoppers Drug Mart to offer free menstrual products in Ontario schools.
Talbot Line remains closed Monday morning following a structure fire. Crews were called to the scene between Elliott Road and Green Line around 5 a.m.
Cordano Russell will skate for a medal later this morning after finishing seventh in Men’s Street Skateboarding in the preliminary round.
No serious injuries were sustained when a transport truck rolled over on Highway 401.
A man lost his life when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle in Essa Township.
Highway 400 northbound lanes have reopened after a fatal motorcycle collision.
A collision between a delivery van and transport truck has left the van in a ditch.
The Town of Tecumseh is mourning following the death of former council member, Doreen Ouellette.
Owners of a B.C. townhome caused a nuisance when they used the speaker feature on their doorbell camera to yell “profanity and insults” at their neighbours, the province’s civil resolution tribunal has ruled.
A British Columbia co-operative that has been selling and promoting the province's fruit for the last 88 years is shutting down.
Police in the British Columbia Interior say a missing father and his four young children have been found safe after the man failed to surrender the children to their mother, in violation of a court order.
A Kamloops Mountie has been charged with assault and mischief in connection to an incident that occurred last summer, Crown prosecutors announced Wednesday.
Evidence included texts from Carbert to his mother during the standoff.
The Town of Magrath is throwing a 125th birthday party this weekend.
Fire crews from a number of different southern Alberta communities tackled a fire at a Coaldale recycling plant late Friday afternoon.
The national Highly Sensitized Patient Program for kidney transplants has reached the milestone of 1,000 transplants.
The Ontario Hockey League was saddened by the news of the loss of former OHL coach and defenceman Bob Jones, who passed away Friday at the age of 54 following a battle with ALS.
Unclaimed bodies are piling up in Newfoundland, and a funeral director says they likely belong to people whose loved ones couldn't get enough government help to pay for a funeral.
The owner of a refinery in Newfoundland has been charged with health and safety violations for a flash explosion at the plant in 2022 that killed a worker and injured seven others.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has sent investigators to Newfoundland to determine what caused a fire aboard a fishing boat that forced the crew to abandon the vessel for a life-raft, leaving them at the mercy of the waves for two days.
