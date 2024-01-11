Canada advances to semis at U18 women's hockey worlds after shutting out Swiss

Sports

    ZUG, Switzerland -

    Sienna D'Alessandro scored two goals and Canada advanced to the semifinals of the world women's under-18 hockey championship with a 6-0 win over host Switzerland on Thursday.

    Gracie Graham had a goal and two assists for Canada, while Maxine Cimoroni, Morgan Jackson and Caitlin Kraemer also scored in the quarterfinal showdown.

    Chloe Primerano, who became the first defender to score a hat trick in Canada's 10-0 win over Finland on Tuesday, had three assists to give her a tournament-leading 12 points (five goals, seven assists).

    Rhyah Stewart picked up the shutout for Canada, which outshot Switzerland 54-3.

    Talina Benderer stopped 48 shots for Switzerland.

    The semifinals are Saturday. Canada, looking for a third straight gold medal at the tournament, awaited news of its opponent pending the result of a late quarterfinal between the United States and Germany.

    In other quarterfinal results, Czechia defeated Sweden 4-2 and Finland shut out Slovakia 2-0.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2024.

