Canada advances to semifinals at world mixed doubles curling championship

Canada’s Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing hug at the World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship Gangneung, Korea on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. The husband-and-wife duo qualified for the semifinal after wrapping up first place in their pool at the world mixed doubles curling championship on Thursday. HO-World Curling Federation-Eakin Howard/THE CANADIAN PRESS Canada’s Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing hug at the World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship Gangneung, Korea on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. The husband-and-wife duo qualified for the semifinal after wrapping up first place in their pool at the world mixed doubles curling championship on Thursday. HO-World Curling Federation-Eakin Howard/THE CANADIAN PRESS

