Canada advances to Paralympic hockey final after 11-0 rout of South Korea

Tyler McGregor had four goals and two assists to help Canada's Paralympic hockey team advance to the gold-medal game of the Beijing Games.

Billy Bridges had a hat trick as Canada routed South Korea 11-0 in a semifinal on Friday.

Canada will play the United States for gold on Saturday after the Americans beat China 11-0 in the other semifinal.

Bridges reached the 50-point plateau at the Paralympics and now has 199 career goals for Team Canada.

Liam Hickey scored and added four assists for Canada and Garrett Riley had his first goal with Team Canada.

Greg Westlake and Anton Jacobs-Webb rounded out the scoring.

Dominic Larocque made one save through the first two periods before giving way to Adam Kingsmill, who made two stops in the third. Canada outshot South Korea 43-3.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2022.