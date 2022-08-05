Canada adds three wrestling medals at Commonwealth Games

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom -

Canada has added a handful of medals to its tally at the Commonwealth Games.

Freestyle wrestlers Ana Godinez-Gonzalez of Surrey, B.C., and Toronto's Lachlan McNeil both earned silver on Friday and Hannah Taylor of Cornwall, P.E.I., took bronze

Godinez-Gonzalez dropped a 4-4 decision to India's Sakshi Malik in the final of the women's freestyle 62-kilogram final.

McNeil lost to India's Bajrang Punia 9-2 in the men's 65-kilogram final.

Taylor beat Kenya's Sophia Omutichio Ayieta 4-0 in the bronze-medal match of the women's 57-kilogram tournament.

Canada is ranked third on the medal table, with 17 gold, 22 silver, and 23 bronze.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 5, 2022.