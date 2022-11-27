Canada 1-0 Croatia: Live updates as Alphonso Davies header opens the scoring

It’s do or die for Canada at the FIFA World Cup on Sunday as the team prepares to face 2018 finalists Croatia in a tense group stage clash.

Sitting bottom of Group F after an opening 1-0 loss to Belgium, John Herdman’s men must pick up at least one point to stay within reach of the knockouts or will be forced to pack their bags.

Follow along with CTVNews' live blog below as Canada faces elimination.

10'

Canada's pace hasn't slowed down since the goal, either. Croatia meanwhile looks a bit star struck having conceded so early. Captain Luka Modric has not really had a sniff of the ball.

2'

Canada takes an early lead! Cyle Larin feeds the ball to Tajon Buchanan wide of the box and the winger looks up to find Alphonso Davies who heads home for 1-0. Game on.

KICK OFF

Off we go in Qatar!

NATIONAL ANTHEMS

Both teams have taken to the pitch and the national anthems rang through Khalifa International Stadium. Canada looks focused and ready to take on the challenge ahead. Can Herdman put his money where his mouth it?

TEAM NEWS

CANADA XI: Milan Borjan, Alistair Johnston, Kamal Miller, Steven Vitoria, Stephen Eustaquio, Tajon Buchanan, Atiba Hutchinson, Cyle Larin, Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David, Richie Laryea

CROATIA XI: Dominik Livakovic, Ivan Perisic, Dejan Lovren, Mateo Kovacic, Andrej Kramaric, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Marko Livaja, Borna Sosa, Josko Gvardiol, Josip Juranovic

The match is anticipated to be a fiery contest following Herdman’s controversial statements towards facing Croatia and with elimination on the line fans can expect a dramatic 90 minutes.

Canada against Croatia officially kicks off at 11 a.m. EST/8 a.m. PST.