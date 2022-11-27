Canada 1-1 Croatia: Live updates as Croatia cancels out Alphonso Davies' early opener

It’s do or die for Canada at the FIFA World Cup on Sunday as the team takes on 2018 finalists Croatia in a tense group stage clash.

Heading into the clash, John Herdman’s men knew they must pick up at least one point to stay within reach of the knockouts or will be forced to pack their bags.

Follow along with CTVNews' live blog below as Canada faces elimination.

36'

Croatia's pressure has finally broken Canada just before the break. Ivan Perisic got the better of Alistair Johnston and sent the ball towards Kramaric who beat Borjan from close range for 1-1. No mistake from the Hoffenheim ace this time around.

26'

Huge relief for Canada there once again. Croatia had in fact equalised through Andrej Kramaric only for the goal to be ruled offside.

21'

So close from Croatia for an equaliser! Mateo Kovacic sends the ball through to Marko Livaja but the forward was inches short of connecting with the ball in front of Borjan.

17'

Scary moment for Canada there as goalkeeper Milan Borjan goes to punch the ball but doesn't connect well enough. It falls for Croatia but the Europeans can't make the most of the opportunity.

10'

Canada's pace hasn't slowed down since the goal, either. Croatia meanwhile looks a bit star struck having conceded so early. Captain Luka Modric has not really had a sniff of the ball.

2'

Canada takes an early lead! Cyle Larin feeds the ball to Tajon Buchanan wide of the box and the winger looks up to find Alphonso Davies who heads home for 1-0. Game on.

KICK OFF

Off we go in Qatar!

NATIONAL ANTHEMS

Both teams have taken to the pitch and the national anthems rang through Khalifa International Stadium. Canada looks focused and ready to take on the challenge ahead. Can Herdman put his money where his mouth it?

TEAM NEWS

CANADA XI: Milan Borjan, Alistair Johnston, Kamal Miller, Steven Vitoria, Stephen Eustaquio, Tajon Buchanan, Atiba Hutchinson, Cyle Larin, Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David, Richie Laryea

CROATIA XI: Dominik Livakovic, Ivan Perisic, Dejan Lovren, Mateo Kovacic, Andrej Kramaric, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Marko Livaja, Borna Sosa, Josko Gvardiol, Josip Juranovic

The match is anticipated to be a fiery contest following Herdman’s controversial statements towards facing Croatia and with elimination on the line fans can expect a dramatic 90 minutes.

Canada against Croatia officially kicks off at 11 a.m. EST/8 a.m. PST.