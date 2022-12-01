Canada 0-2 Morocco: Borjan error, goals from Ziyech and En-Nesyri in final World Cup group-stage game

Canada qualified for its first men’s World Cup in 36 years, showed the world it can compete on the biggest stage and scored its first-ever World Cup goal in the competition -- all of which should be celebrated.

Now, John Herdman’s side has been eliminated from the tournament, having lost 1-0 to Belgium and 4-1 to Croatia, but has one final chance to impress against Morocco on Thursday.

Follow CTVNews.ca's live blog below for all the latest:

30'

It's a real party atmosphere now with the large Moroccan contingent of fans in attendance. First place in the group beckons.

26'

Jonathan Osorio is now on a yellow card, committing a late sliding tackle after losing possession with Canada looking to create in the final third.

23'

GOAL: Disaster for Canada. Morocco go 2-0 up through forward Youssef En-Nesyri who runs onto an excellent long ball from right-back Achraf Hakimi with Steven Vitoria and Kamal Miller unable to keep up.

20'

Canada have started to gain a foothold in this match, looking more assured in the middle of the pitch and forcing Morocco deeper.

15'

After another Morocco corner, Canada break away brilliantly and Cyle Larin does exceedingly well to create space for himself on the right side before crossing into the box for Tajon Buchanan. Unfortunately, Buchanan can barely get on the end of it and it's a goal kick.

10'

Morocco follows up a free kick with a corner, and then another free kick. Plenty of pressure in Canada's half as Morocco rides the momentum of the opening goal.

7'

Junior Hoilett picks up a yellow card for a late sliding tackle about 35 yards out after Mark-Anthony Kaye gives away possession in Canada's half.

4'

GOAL: Morocco are on the board via Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech after an absolute howler from Canada goalkeeper Milan Borjan on a clearance. He ran out of the box to reach a pass and hits it straight to Ziyech with the goal empty. Ziyech takes care of the rest.

KICK-OFF

Morocco kicks off the first half and we are underway. The Atlas Lions are lined up in a 4-3-3 formation while Canada are in a 3-4-3 setup.

After wearing white in the first match and black in the second, Canada is in red. Morocco is in white.

NATIONAL ANTHEMS

O Canada is belted out first by the players and fans alike at Al-Thumama Stadium and the Moroccan national anthem follows.

Moroccan fans heavily outnumber Canada's, making for an intense atmosphere to overcome.

TEAM NEWS

John Herdman has made four changes to the Canada XI that started against Croatia.

Sam Adekugbe, Junior Hoilett, Mark-Anthony Kaye, and Jonathan Osorio come into the side for Richie Laryea, Atiba Hutchinson, Stephen Eustaquio, and Jonathan David.

Canada XI: Milan Borjan, Alistair Johnston, Sam Adekugbe, Kamal Miller, Steven Vitoria, Junior Hoilett, Tajon Buchanan, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Cyle Larin, Alphonso Davies, Jonathan Osorio.

Morocco XI: Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Nayef Aguerd, Romain Saiss, Noussair Mazraoui, Azz-Eddine Ounahi, Sofyan Amrabat, Abdelhamid Sabiri, Hakim Ziyech, Youssef En-Nesyri, Sofiane Boufal.