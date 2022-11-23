Canada 0-0 Belgium: Alphonso Davies misses penalty

Alphonso Davies missed a penalty in the early stages of Canada's World Cup match against Belgium.

Canada had the best opportunity to strike first following a handball, but Davies, who has been out of action since Nov. 5, stepped up only to see the attempt saved by Thibaut Courtois.

The match marks a 36-year wait for the Canadian men’s national soccer team as it returns to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

This is a breaking news update. See earlier version of this article below.

Canada’s tournament opener sees John Herdman’s team hit the pitch against Belgium for the fourth game of Day 4 action, which saw Group F opponents Croatia and Morocco draw 0-0, alongside other results.Here is who has taken to the field for both teams in the first half.

Canada XI: Milan Borjan, Alistair Johnston, Steven Vitoria, Kamal Miller, Richie Laryea, Alphonso Davies, Atiba Hutchinson, Stephen Eustaquio, Tajon Buchanan, Junior Hoilett, Jonathan David

Belgium XI: Thibaut Courtois, Leander Dendoncker, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Timothy Castagne, Axel Witsel, Youri Tielemans, Yannick Carrasco, Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Michy Batshuayi

Less than one week into the tournament, there have been upsets galore which will fuel the fire for 41st-ranked Canada as the country battles its second-ranked opponents hoping to be the next big headline.

On Monday, Wales drew against the United States 1-1 in its first World Cup game in 64 years. Meanwhile, 51st-ranked Saudi Arabia upset third-ranked Argentina on Tuesday, and earlier on Wednesday, Japan pulled off a stunning comeback win over Germany.

Can Canada, a country often known for dominating in hockey, hold its own on soccer’s biggest stage? It’s time to find out.

CTVNews.ca will have a half-time report and match report at final whistle.

Belgium against Canada officially kicked off at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST.