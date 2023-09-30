Can you watch 'Toy Story Funday Football' in Canada?
The NFL is airing a special animated broadcast featuring 'Toy Story' characters when the Atlanta Falcons play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
Dubbed 'Toy Story Funday Football,' the real-time simulcast will bring the NFL experience to the 'Toy Story' world with an animated experience inside Andy’s room.
The broadcast will be available exclusively on TSN+ in Canada, a TSN spokesperson confirmed to CTVNews.ca.
CTV News and TSN are divisions of Bell Media, which is part of BCE Inc.
The original telecast will be live from London's Wembley Stadium while the alternative broadcast will come "complete with appearances from classic Toy Story characters," according to Disney.
Fans can also expect to see Bo Peep, Bullseye, Forky, Green Aliens and Slinky Dog.
The telecast will be entirely animated, with the players' movements in sync with what is happening in real time on the field.
In the U.S., viewers can watch it on Disney+ or ESPN+. The replay will be available on Disney+ for 30 days.
This is the second time this year ESPN has done an animated alternate broadcast using Disney characters. In March, it aired the "NHL Big City Greens Classic" during a game between the Washington Capitals and New York Rangers.
Drew Carter, Booger McFarland and 12-year old Pepper Persley will be the announcers for the game and fully animated.
'Toy Story Funday Football' will stream live this Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET.
With files from The Associated Press
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Threat of U.S. government shutdown ends as Congress passes a temporary funding plan and sends it to Biden
The threat of a U.S. federal government shutdown ended late Saturday, hours before a midnight deadline, as Congress approved a temporary funding bill to keep agencies open and sent the measure to President Joe Biden to sign.
Blue Jays secure playoff berth
The Toronto Blue Jays are returning to the post-season. Toronto secured an American League playoff spot when the visiting Texas Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners 6-1 tonight.
Pierre Poilievre called out for Truth and Reconciliation Day photos with Inuk elder
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre found himself the subject of online criticism after posting photos with an Inuk elder alongside a caption about meeting with Algonquin elders on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Canada marks National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with events across country
Seas of orange flooded events across the country on Saturday as Canadians gathered to acknowledge systemic oppression of Indigenous people and observe the third annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Jury acquits delivery driver of main charge in shooting of YouTube prankster
A jury on Thursday found a delivery driver not guilty in the shooting of a YouTube prankster who followed him around a mall food court earlier this year.
W5 Ferraris worth nearly $1M seized from Edmonton men linked to Pivot Airlines drug-smuggling scandal
Two Edmonton men at the centre of an international cocaine-trafficking scandal that led to the detainment of a Canadian airline crew in the Dominican Republic last year are back in the spotlight. They're facing numerous charges after police seized a pair of stolen Ferraris worth roughly $1 million.
Can you watch 'Toy Story Funday Football' in Canada?
The NFL is airing a special animated broadcast featuring 'Toy Story' characters when the Atlanta Falcons play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
Scientist rediscover bat that hasn't been seen in 100 years
After first being captured over a century ago, scientists have re-discovered a species of bat that hasn't been seen since 1916.
'Reconciliation is a lifelong experience': Gov. Gen. Mary Simon reflects on Truth and Reconciliation
On the third annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, Gov. Gen. Mary Simon says that while she acknowledges the time it takes to fulfill calls to action, she also understands the frustrations that progress is too slow, and she feels 'we should speed things up.'
Politics
-
Pierre Poilievre called out for Truth and Reconciliation Day photos with Inuk elder
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre found himself the subject of online criticism after posting photos with an Inuk elder alongside a caption about meeting with Algonquin elders on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
Defence minister insists $1B spending reduction is not a budget cut
The country's top soldier and outside experts say that finding almost $1 billion in savings in the Department of National Defence budget will affect the Armed Forces' capabilities, although the defence minister insisted Friday the budget is not being cut.
-
Mandatory security awareness training among changes since arrest of employee: RCMP
The RCMP says it has introduced mandatory security awareness training for employees, one of several changes prompted by the 2019 arrest of a senior civilian member for allegedly leaking classified information.
Health
-
Federal Court ruling sets back health workers seeking psilocybin mushroom access
Megan McLaren thought her future career was in law enforcement, but her path radically shifted thanks in part to psychedelic drug therapy, she says.
-
Walking just this much more per day can lower your blood pressure: study
A new study finds walking an additional 3,000 steps per day can significantly reduce high blood pressure in older adults with hypertension.
-
Food insecurity among Indigenous kids is a 'public health crisis,' doctors say
Rising food prices have put 'an even bigger burden on families who were struggling before,' said the doctor, who is a member of Lax Kw'alaams First Nation on her father's side and Metis on her mother's side.
Sci-Tech
-
Scientists have observed antimatter free-falling due to gravity for the first time
For the first time, an international team of scientists have directly observed that antimatter – the mysterious counterpart to ordinary matter – free-falls under gravity, answering a question which has been the subject of endless speculation among the scientific community.
-
Man arrested in killing of Baltimore tech entrepreneur Pava LaPere was released from prison in 2022
The man arrested Thursday in the killing of a Baltimore tech entrepreneur was released from prison last year after serving a shortened sentence for a 2013 rape and was suspected in another rape days before the slaying last week, police said.
-
Endangered red wolf can make it in the wild, but not without `significant' help, study says
The endangered red wolf can survive in the wild, but only with "significant additional management intervention," according to a long-awaited population viability analysis released Friday.
Entertainment
-
An arrest has been made in Tupac Shakur's killing. Here's what we know about the case and the rapper
An arrest has been made in Tupac Shakur's killing, here's what to know about one of the most infamous fatal shootings in hip-hop history.
-
U2 concert uses stunning visuals to open massive Sphere venue in Las Vegas
It looked like a typical U2 outdoor concert: Two helicopters zoomed through the starlit sky before producing spotlights over a Las Vegas desert and frontman Bono, who kneeled to ground while singing the band's 2004 hit "Vertigo."
-
American band Green Day to headline Grey Cup halftime show
Grammy Award-winning band Green Day will headline the halftime show for the 2023 Grey Cup game.