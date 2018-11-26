

Dean Bennett, The Canadian Press





EDMONTON -- Calgary Stampeders receiver Lemar Durant won not only his first Grey Cup, but was also named the top Canadian.

The 26-year-old Vancouver native hooked up with quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell for a 17-yard touchdown reception in the Stampeders' 27-16 win over the Ottawa Redblacks on Sunday night at Commonwealth Stadium.

Durant, a Simon Fraser product, finished with four catches for 30 yards and also had a 22-yard rush.

Durant has played with the Stampeders since 2015 when he was drafted 18th overall by Calgary, but spent much of 2017 on the injury list.

"I went through a lot to be here, and to have this moment finally happen is huge," said Durant.

"Winning the Grey Cup was one thing, but to win most outstanding Canadian player on top of that -- words can't describe how I feel right now."

Durant teamed with Mitchell at 6:13 of the second quarter to give the Stamps a shot of confidence.

Mitchell, scrambling to his left, dropped in the 17-yard pass that Durant caught at the goal line over Ottawa defender Jonathan Rose. Durant then stretched the ball past the pylon for the major to give Calgary a 14 to 3 lead.

Durant caught four of seven balls. He had a couple of early drops, but said he appreciated Mitchell not losing faith in him.

"That's huge, man. I feel like a lot of quarterbacks might not do that," said Durant.

"I know me personally playing quarterback in high school, if I had a receiver that dropped a couple of balls I might look the other way.

"(But) Bo says just stick to it. He has faith in me. He believes I'm a great receiver and he told me the whole time, 'I'm going to keep coming back to you. I'm going to keep coming back to you' and he did, and luckily things worked out."

Durant caught 33 passes in the regular season for 395 yards and two touchdowns.

Mitchell said Durant is underrated.

"Lemar is an amazing receiver. He hasn't gotten his due this year. I didn't find him enough this year," said Mitchell.

"He absolutely deserves that most outstanding Canadian (award). He did a hell of a job tonight."