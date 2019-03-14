

The Canadian Press





Calgary has secured exclusive Canadian rights to hold the X Games and hopes to bring the event to the Alberta city for a three-year run starting next winter.

The plan is subject to obtaining corporate sponsorship.

The X Games, launched in 1995, are held in summer and winter, and highlight youth culture, musical performances and extreme sport.

The Winter X Games include snowboarding and freestyle skiing competitions.

Tourism Calgary says it has been working for a decade to become a host along with cities such as Shanghai, Oslo and Sydney and the resort community of Aspen, Colo.

Organizers predict the X Games would bring 75,000 spectators to the region.

Alberta Tourism Minister Ricardo Miranda says the event would support 540 jobs annually.