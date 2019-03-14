Calgary secures three-year rights for X Games
Canada's Mark McMorris raises his arms after seeing his winning score from this third run in the men's snowboard slopestyle final at the X Games on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Aspen, Colo. (Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times via AP)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, March 14, 2019 1:58AM EDT
Calgary has secured exclusive Canadian rights to hold the X Games and hopes to bring the event to the Alberta city for a three-year run starting next winter.
The plan is subject to obtaining corporate sponsorship.
The X Games, launched in 1995, are held in summer and winter, and highlight youth culture, musical performances and extreme sport.
The Winter X Games include snowboarding and freestyle skiing competitions.
Tourism Calgary says it has been working for a decade to become a host along with cities such as Shanghai, Oslo and Sydney and the resort community of Aspen, Colo.
Organizers predict the X Games would bring 75,000 spectators to the region.
Alberta Tourism Minister Ricardo Miranda says the event would support 540 jobs annually.