Calgary's Loutitt makes Canadian women's ski jumping history: World Cup gold in Japan

Canada's Alexandria Loutitt speeds down the hill during the mixed team trial round at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Canada's Alexandria Loutitt speeds down the hill during the mixed team trial round at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

MORE SPORTS NEWS