Calgary's Loutitt makes Canadian women's ski jumping history: World Cup gold in Japan

ZAO, Japan -

A Canadian is on top of the podium at a World Cup women's ski jump event for the first time.

Calgary's Alexandria Loutitt won gold today in Zao, Japan with jumps of 98.5 and 95 metres.

She finished with 240.3 points, well ahead of two Austrian ski jumpers (Eva Pinkeling and Chiara Kreuzer).

The 19-year-old from Calgary had two fourth-place finishes earlier this season.

Loutitt won Olympic bronze last year in the inaugural mixed team ski jumping event at the Beijing Games.

Horst Bulau was the last Canadian to win a World Cup men's ski jump event back in 1983.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2023