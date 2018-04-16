Calgary city council votes to continue work on possible 2026 Olympic bid
Terry Connors cross country skis on a driving range overlooking Calgary's skyline on Monday, Jan. 28, 2008. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, April 16, 2018 1:45PM EDT
Calgary city council has voted to continue working on a potential bid for the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Games.
It appeared last week that council was on the verge of killing a bid, but councillors voted 9-6 on Monday to keep exploring a possible pitch for the games.
Olympic and Paralympic athletes campaigned in recent days for council not to bail on a bid until all the facts are known and the financial picture is clearer.
The city's chamber of commerce also supported continued research of a bid.
The Alberta and Canadian governments committed to financially supporting a bid estimated to cost $30 million.
The province wants Calgary to hold a plebiscite measuring the public's desire to host a games. Calgary hosted the 1988 Winter Olympics.